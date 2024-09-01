 Fatman Scoop Dead At 53 - Noise11.com
Fatman Scoop Dead At 53

The hip-hop community is paying tribute to New York rapper Fatman Scoop, who has died at the age of 53.

Musicians including Missy Elliott, Questlove, Ludacris and Ciara are mourning the loss of the Grammy-winning artist.

Fatman Scoop, whose real name is Isaac Freeman III, collapsed during a concert in Connecticut at the weekend.

Ludacris wrote on Instagram that “Scoop was one of those people that reminded you what the word love truly means. It’s an action, and with his actions he exuded the purest form of passion for hip hop. Every human being that he came into contact with felt that love and that passion.”

The rapper’s family announced his passing on social media. A cause of death was not provided.

Freeman was performing in Connecticut on Friday night, when he suffered a medical emergency, according to TMZ.

After medics performed chest compressions behind a DJ booth, Freeman was transferred to a local hospital. His death was announced the following morning.

“It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop,” his family wrote on Instagram.

Freeman gained prominence with his 1999 club favourite Be Faithful.

His musical accomplishments include a feature on Mariah Carey’s 2005 song It’s Like That, and collaborations with Skrillex, David Guetta, Ciara and more.

