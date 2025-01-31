FireAid Brings On Joni, Nirvana and Reformed No Doubt - Noise11.com

Three of the four members of Nirvana, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, regrouped for FireAid in Los Angeles on Thursday night (30 January 2025). No Doubt got back together and Joni Mitchell made a rare appearance all to announce Los Angeles is healing.

Nirvana’s tribute features guest vocals from St Vincent, Joan Jett, Kim Gordon and Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet.

There were guest galore across the evening. Billie Eilish joined Green Day, Sheila E and Dr Dre joined Anderson.Paak, Slash and John Fogerty performed with The Black Crowes, Sting and Flea joined Stevie Wonder.

Stevie Nicks told a heartfelt story about her house in the Palisades, Mick Campbell and Dawes appeared with Stephen Stills and his old CSN buddy Graham Nash joined them for ‘Teach Your Children’.

There were so many highlights. All six hours of the show is now streaming on YouTube.

Here are all the setlists from the night:

Green Day

Last Night on Earth (with Billie Eilish)

Still Breathing

When I Come Around

Alanis Morissette

Hand in My Pocket

Thank U

Anderson.Paak

Put Me Thru (with Sheila E.)

Come Down (with Sheila E.)

Still D.R.E. (with Dr. Dre and Sheila E.)

California Love (with Dr. Dre and Sheila E.)

Joni Mitchell

Both Sides, Now

Dawes

Time Spent in Los Angeles

Stephen Stills

For What It’s Worth (with Dawes and Mike Campbell)

Stephen Stills & Graham Nash

Teach Your Children (with Dawes)

P!nk

What About Us

Me and Bobby McGee

Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You

Rod Stewart

Forever Young

Maggie May

People Get Ready

John Mayer

Neon

Gravity

Free Fallin’

Earth, Wind & Fire

That’s the Way of the World

Shining Star

September

The Black Crowes

Remedy

Going to California (with Slash)

John Fogerty

Have You Ever See the Rain (with The Black Crowes)

Gracie Abrams

I Love You, I’m Sorry (with Aaron Dessner)

A Long December (with Aaron Dessner)

No Doubt

Just a Girl

Don’t Speak

Spiderwebs

Tate McRae

You Broke Me First

Don’t Dream It’s Over

Jelly Roll

I Am Not Okay

Hollywood Nights (with Travis Barker)

Stevie Nicks

Stand Back

Landslide

Edge Of Seventeen

Katy Perry

Rise

Roar

California Gurls

Nirvana

Breed (with St. Vincent)

School (with Kim Gordon)

Stay Away (with Joan Jett)

All Apologies (with Violet Grohl)

Lil Baby

So Sorry

Emotionally Scarred

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Dani California

Californication

Black Summer

Under The Bridge

Olivia Rodrigo

Drivers License

Deja Vu

Sting

Message In A Bottle

Driven To Tears

Fragile

Peso Pluma

La Bebe

Billie Eilish

Wildflower

The Greatest

Birds Of A Feather

Stevie Wonder

Love’s In Need Of Love Today

Superstition (with Sting)

Higher Ground (with Sting and Flea)

Lady Gaga

Shallow

Always Remember Us This Way

Time Is A Healer

Noise11.com