 FireAid Brings On Joni, Nirvana and Reformed No Doubt - Noise11.com
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman

FireAid Brings On Joni, Nirvana and Reformed No Doubt

by Paul Cashmere on February 1, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Three of the four members of Nirvana, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, regrouped for FireAid in Los Angeles on Thursday night (30 January 2025). No Doubt got back together and Joni Mitchell made a rare appearance all to announce Los Angeles is healing.

Nirvana’s tribute features guest vocals from St Vincent, Joan Jett, Kim Gordon and Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet.

There were guest galore across the evening. Billie Eilish joined Green Day, Sheila E and Dr Dre joined Anderson.Paak, Slash and John Fogerty performed with The Black Crowes, Sting and Flea joined Stevie Wonder.

Stevie Nicks told a heartfelt story about her house in the Palisades, Mick Campbell and Dawes appeared with Stephen Stills and his old CSN buddy Graham Nash joined them for ‘Teach Your Children’.

There were so many highlights. All six hours of the show is now streaming on YouTube.

Here are all the setlists from the night:

Green Day

Last Night on Earth (with Billie Eilish)
Still Breathing
When I Come Around

Alanis Morissette

Hand in My Pocket
Thank U

Anderson.Paak

Put Me Thru (with Sheila E.)
Come Down (with Sheila E.)
Still D.R.E. (with Dr. Dre and Sheila E.)
California Love (with Dr. Dre and Sheila E.)

Joni Mitchell

Both Sides, Now

Dawes

Time Spent in Los Angeles

Stephen Stills

For What It’s Worth (with Dawes and Mike Campbell)

Stephen Stills & Graham Nash

Teach Your Children (with Dawes)

P!nk

What About Us
Me and Bobby McGee
Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You

Rod Stewart

Forever Young
Maggie May
People Get Ready

John Mayer

Neon
Gravity
Free Fallin’

Earth, Wind & Fire

That’s the Way of the World
Shining Star
September

The Black Crowes

Remedy
Going to California (with Slash)

John Fogerty

Have You Ever See the Rain (with The Black Crowes)

Gracie Abrams

I Love You, I’m Sorry (with Aaron Dessner)
A Long December (with Aaron Dessner)

No Doubt

Just a Girl
Don’t Speak
Spiderwebs

Tate McRae

You Broke Me First
Don’t Dream It’s Over

Jelly Roll

I Am Not Okay
Hollywood Nights (with Travis Barker)

Stevie Nicks

Stand Back
Landslide
Edge Of Seventeen

Katy Perry

Rise
Roar
California Gurls

Nirvana

Breed (with St. Vincent)
School (with Kim Gordon)
Stay Away (with Joan Jett)
All Apologies (with Violet Grohl)

Lil Baby

So Sorry
Emotionally Scarred

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Dani California
Californication
Black Summer
Under The Bridge

Olivia Rodrigo

Drivers License
Deja Vu

Sting

Message In A Bottle
Driven To Tears
Fragile

Peso Pluma

La Bebe

Billie Eilish

Wildflower
The Greatest
Birds Of A Feather

Stevie Wonder

Love’s In Need Of Love Today
Superstition (with Sting)
Higher Ground (with Sting and Flea)

Lady Gaga

Shallow
Always Remember Us This Way
Time Is A Healer

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman
Olivia Rodrigo, Steve Wonder, No Doubt Added To FireAid

Irving and Shelli Azoff’s FireAid benefit concert for the victims of the LA fires is expanding. Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Wonder and No Doubt have now been added to the event as well as Peso Pluma.

January 20, 2025
Irving Azoff and wife Shelli
Irving Azoff Announces Plans For FireAid Benefit Concert for LA

Hollywood power couple Irving Azoff and his wife Shelli Azoff have announced FireAid, a benefit concert to support the communities affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

January 12, 2025
Cherry Bar Melbourne
ANNOUNCEMENT: Fundraiser ROCK FOR REDRO Dave ‘Red’ Whip – Friday November 3rd at Cherry Bar, Melbourne

ANNOUNCEMENT: Perhaps you know Dave “Red, Redro, Redriguez” Whip? Singer, Guitar player, songwriter, DJ, and a live sound engineer that mixed 5000 bands at Cherry Bar in Melbourne from 2009 to 2017. A recording engineer and producer that recorded, and mixed records for Stiff Richards, Spawn, Watty Thompson and many others! And you may have stood shoulder to shoulder at one of many shows he has attended in over 30 years of gigs.

October 31, 2023
Brian Mannix, Barry O'Callaghan and Brian Cadd
Russell Morris and Brian Cadd Present Seven Stars For Barry O’Callaghan

Russell Morris and Brian Cadd will perform a benefit show for their friend Barry O’Callaghan and they’ve brought some of their friends along to help.

August 4, 2023
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Courtney Barnett, Camp Cope Announce Bushfire Benefit In Melbourne

Two of Melbourne's biggest exports in recent years, Courtney Barnett and Camp Cope are getting together to raise money for the devastating bushfires across Australia.

January 3, 2020
Kate Stewart
Music Industry gathers to play Something for Kate Stewart

Australia’s music community is gathering to support Kate Stewart in Sydney.

January 29, 2019
Jethro Tull, Ian Anderson. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jethro Tull Upgrade Benefit Album

Jethro Tull's third album, Benefit, will receive the special edition treatment on October 28 via Chrysalis.

September 5, 2013