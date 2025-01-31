FireAid Brings On Joni, Nirvana and Reformed No Doubt - Noise11.com

Three of the four members of Nirvana, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, regrouped for FireAid in Los Angeles on Thursday night (30 January 2025). No Doubt got back together and Joni Mitchell made a rare appearance all to announce Los Angeles is healing.
Nirvana’s tribute features guest vocals from St Vincent, Joan Jett, Kim Gordon and Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet.
There were guest galore across the evening. Billie Eilish joined Green Day, Sheila E and Dr Dre joined Anderson.Paak, Slash and John Fogerty performed with The Black Crowes, Sting and Flea joined Stevie Wonder.
Stevie Nicks told a heartfelt story about her house in the Palisades, Mick Campbell and Dawes appeared with Stephen Stills and his old CSN buddy Graham Nash joined them for ‘Teach Your Children’.
There were so many highlights. All six hours of the show is now streaming on YouTube.
Here are all the setlists from the night:
Green Day
Last Night on Earth (with Billie Eilish)
Still Breathing
When I Come Around
Alanis Morissette
Hand in My Pocket
Thank U
Anderson.Paak
Put Me Thru (with Sheila E.)
Come Down (with Sheila E.)
Still D.R.E. (with Dr. Dre and Sheila E.)
California Love (with Dr. Dre and Sheila E.)
Joni Mitchell
Both Sides, Now
Dawes
Time Spent in Los Angeles
Stephen Stills
For What It’s Worth (with Dawes and Mike Campbell)
Stephen Stills & Graham Nash
Teach Your Children (with Dawes)
P!nk
What About Us
Me and Bobby McGee
Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You
Rod Stewart
Forever Young
Maggie May
People Get Ready
John Mayer
Neon
Gravity
Free Fallin’
Earth, Wind & Fire
That’s the Way of the World
Shining Star
September
The Black Crowes
Remedy
Going to California (with Slash)
John Fogerty
Have You Ever See the Rain (with The Black Crowes)
Gracie Abrams
I Love You, I’m Sorry (with Aaron Dessner)
A Long December (with Aaron Dessner)
No Doubt
Just a Girl
Don’t Speak
Spiderwebs
Tate McRae
You Broke Me First
Don’t Dream It’s Over
Jelly Roll
I Am Not Okay
Hollywood Nights (with Travis Barker)
Stevie Nicks
Stand Back
Landslide
Edge Of Seventeen
Katy Perry
Rise
Roar
California Gurls
Nirvana
Breed (with St. Vincent)
School (with Kim Gordon)
Stay Away (with Joan Jett)
All Apologies (with Violet Grohl)
Lil Baby
So Sorry
Emotionally Scarred
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Dani California
Californication
Black Summer
Under The Bridge
Olivia Rodrigo
Drivers License
Deja Vu
Sting
Message In A Bottle
Driven To Tears
Fragile
Peso Pluma
La Bebe
Billie Eilish
Wildflower
The Greatest
Birds Of A Feather
Stevie Wonder
Love’s In Need Of Love Today
Superstition (with Sting)
Higher Ground (with Sting and Flea)
Lady Gaga
Shallow
Always Remember Us This Way
Time Is A Healer
