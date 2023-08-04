Russell Morris and Brian Cadd Present Seven Stars For Barry O’Callaghan - Noise11.com

Russell Morris and Brian Cadd will perform a benefit show for their friend Barry O’Callaghan and they’ve brought some of their friends along to help.

Seven Stars will also feature Brian Mannix, Digger Revell, Marcie Jones, Tony Worsley and Peter Cupples with compere Gavin Wood.

“I’m delighted to be part of this wonderful group of entertainers to help Barry and his family” says Russell Morris. “Barry has always been there to help others over many years. Now it’s our turn”.

Brian Cadd added, ”Please join us for what will be a great show for a great cause. We have a most impressive line-up of Australian talent that has come together to help one of our own. And now we need your help to make it happen”.

Seven Stars is on at Miami Marketta, Gold Coast on Thursday 17 August.

Meanwhile Brian Cadd will play shows around Melbourne this weekend and a waitlist has now opened for more Russell Morris symphony orchestra shows for Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Presales are also now being taken for the Russell Morris ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ recorded live at Hamer Hall Melbourne on 4 July 2023. The album will be released on October 2, 2023.

