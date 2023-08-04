 Russell Morris and Brian Cadd Present Seven Stars For Barry O’Callaghan - Noise11.com
Brian Cadd performs at the APIA Good Times Tour 2015 at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday 24 June 2015

Brian Cadd performs at the APIA Good Times Tour 2015 at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday 24 June 2015

Russell Morris and Brian Cadd Present Seven Stars For Barry O’Callaghan

by Paul Cashmere on August 4, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Russell Morris and Brian Cadd will perform a benefit show for their friend Barry O’Callaghan and they’ve brought some of their friends along to help.

Seven Stars will also feature Brian Mannix, Digger Revell, Marcie Jones, Tony Worsley and Peter Cupples with compere Gavin Wood.

“I’m delighted to be part of this wonderful group of entertainers to help Barry and his family” says Russell Morris. “Barry has always been there to help others over many years. Now it’s our turn”.

Brian Cadd added, ”Please join us for what will be a great show for a great cause. We have a most impressive line-up of Australian talent that has come together to help one of our own. And now we need your help to make it happen”.

Seven Stars is on at Miami Marketta, Gold Coast on Thursday 17 August.

Meanwhile Brian Cadd will play shows around Melbourne this weekend and a waitlist has now opened for more Russell Morris symphony orchestra shows for Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Presales are also now being taken for the Russell Morris ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ recorded live at Hamer Hall Melbourne on 4 July 2023. The album will be released on October 2, 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian Mannix WWRY Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Robinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Robinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Extends Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has added more dates to her Eras Tour. Swift announced on Thursday that she had added several new North American dates to her world tour.

5 mins ago
Dan Sultan photo by Clint Peloso
Dan Sultan and Julia Stone Get Together For ‘Fortress’

Dan Sultan and Julia Stone have recorded the song ‘Fortress’ together for Dan’s upcoming ‘Dan Sultan’ album.

1 hour ago
Mark Seymour and the Undertow perform at the National Theatre St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Seymour Covers Leonardo’s Bride For Mushroom 50th

Mark Seymour has covered the Leonardo’s Bride hit ‘Only When I’m Sleeping’ as part of the celebration of Mushroom Records 50 years.

1 hour ago
The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect To Tour For 20th Anniversary of ‘Begins Here’

The Butterfly Effect will mark the 20th anniversary of the release of their debut album ‘Begins Here’ with an Australian tour in February.

1 day ago
Linkin Park. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park To Speak At BigSound in Brisbane

Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park will head to Australia in September as a guest speaker for the BigSound music conference.

1 day ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Kelly, Beck, Jamiroquai, Chic and Sparks Adelaide’s Harvest Festival

Harvest II has been announced for Adelaide with Jamiroquai (Australian exclusive), Beck (Australian exclusive), Paul Kelly, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Thelma Plum, Santigold, Sparks, Julia Jacklin, Bright Eyes, Flight Facilities (decade DJ set), Chet Faker, Chromeo, Ocean Alley, Vera Blue, Baker Boy, Ladyhawke, The Rolling Stones Revue (Ft. Adalita, Tex Perkins and Tim Rogers), The Lemon Twigs, Built to Spill, Bad//Dreems, Sam Barber and more to be announced.

2 days ago
Kevin Borich Duets
Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer Team for ‘Bring Loving Back’ Video

Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer have produced a video for Kevin’s ‘Bring Loving Back’ from a new album of duets from Kevin titled ‘Duets’.

2 days ago