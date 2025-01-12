 Irving Azoff Announces Plans For FireAid Benefit Concert for LA - Noise11.com
Irving Azoff and wife Shelli

Irving Azoff and wife Shelli

Irving Azoff Announces Plans For FireAid Benefit Concert for LA

by Music-News.com on January 12, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Hollywood power couple Irving Azoff and his wife Shelli Azoff have announced FireAid, a benefit concert to support the communities affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

FireAid, an evening of music and solidarity, will take place on 30 January at the newly opened downtown LA venue Intuit Dome, with performers and ticket information to be announced soon.

The show will be dedicated to rebuilding communities devastated by the fires and supporting efforts to prevent future disasters throughout Southern California.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families and advancing fire prevention technologies and strategies to ensure Los Angeles is better prepared for fire emergencies.

The Intuit Dome concert will take place just three days before the Grammy Awards, meaning an A-list lineup of performers is likely as they arrive in town for the big weekend.

The announcement comes after Los Angeles has been ravaged by fires in recent days, with thousands evacuated from the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Altadena, Pasadena and more areas of the city as entire communities have been destroyed.

The show will be produced by the Azoff family, in conjunction with Live Nation and AEG Presents.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Cherry Bar Melbourne
ANNOUNCEMENT: Fundraiser ROCK FOR REDRO Dave ‘Red’ Whip – Friday November 3rd at Cherry Bar, Melbourne

ANNOUNCEMENT: Perhaps you know Dave “Red, Redro, Redriguez” Whip? Singer, Guitar player, songwriter, DJ, and a live sound engineer that mixed 5000 bands at Cherry Bar in Melbourne from 2009 to 2017. A recording engineer and producer that recorded, and mixed records for Stiff Richards, Spawn, Watty Thompson and many others! And you may have stood shoulder to shoulder at one of many shows he has attended in over 30 years of gigs.

October 31, 2023
Brian Mannix, Barry O'Callaghan and Brian Cadd
Russell Morris and Brian Cadd Present Seven Stars For Barry O’Callaghan

Russell Morris and Brian Cadd will perform a benefit show for their friend Barry O’Callaghan and they’ve brought some of their friends along to help.

August 4, 2023
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Courtney Barnett, Camp Cope Announce Bushfire Benefit In Melbourne

Two of Melbourne's biggest exports in recent years, Courtney Barnett and Camp Cope are getting together to raise money for the devastating bushfires across Australia.

January 3, 2020
Kate Stewart
Music Industry gathers to play Something for Kate Stewart

Australia’s music community is gathering to support Kate Stewart in Sydney.

January 29, 2019
Jethro Tull, Ian Anderson. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jethro Tull Upgrade Benefit Album

Jethro Tull's third album, Benefit, will receive the special edition treatment on October 28 via Chrysalis.

September 5, 2013
Gyroscope
Motorcycle Accident Postpones Gyroscope Benefit Gig

Zoran Trivic of rockers Gyroscope has broken both his legs in a motorcycle accident, postponing their Perth benefit show.

May 16, 2012
Paul Kelly - Image By Damien Loverso, Noise11, Photo
Paul Kelly Joins Pure Pop’s Raise The Roof Show

Songwriting legend Paul Kelly joins a stunning line-up to support Melbourne music store and venue Pure Pop Records.

April 24, 2012