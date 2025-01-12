Irving Azoff Announces Plans For FireAid Benefit Concert for LA - Noise11.com

Hollywood power couple Irving Azoff and his wife Shelli Azoff have announced FireAid, a benefit concert to support the communities affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

FireAid, an evening of music and solidarity, will take place on 30 January at the newly opened downtown LA venue Intuit Dome, with performers and ticket information to be announced soon.

The show will be dedicated to rebuilding communities devastated by the fires and supporting efforts to prevent future disasters throughout Southern California.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families and advancing fire prevention technologies and strategies to ensure Los Angeles is better prepared for fire emergencies.

The Intuit Dome concert will take place just three days before the Grammy Awards, meaning an A-list lineup of performers is likely as they arrive in town for the big weekend.

The announcement comes after Los Angeles has been ravaged by fires in recent days, with thousands evacuated from the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Altadena, Pasadena and more areas of the city as entire communities have been destroyed.

The show will be produced by the Azoff family, in conjunction with Live Nation and AEG Presents.

