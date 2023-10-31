 ANNOUNCEMENT: Fundraiser ROCK FOR REDRO Dave 'Red' Whip - Friday November 3rd at Cherry Bar, Melbourne - Noise11.com
Cherry Bar Melbourne

ANNOUNCEMENT: Fundraiser ROCK FOR REDRO Dave ‘Red’ Whip – Friday November 3rd at Cherry Bar, Melbourne

by Announcement on October 31, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

ANNOUNCEMENT: Perhaps you know Dave “Red, Redro, Redriguez” Whip? Singer, Guitar player, songwriter, DJ, and a live sound engineer that mixed 5000 bands at Cherry Bar in Melbourne from 2009 to 2017. A recording engineer and producer that recorded, and mixed records for Stiff Richards, Spawn, Watty Thompson and many others! And you may have stood shoulder to shoulder at one of many shows he has attended in over 30 years of gigs.

Well the poor guy got diagnosed with cancer in March 2021 and has been working on getting rid of it ever since. Even though Red has been aided by our governments benevolent health system he has been struggling with fatigue, and medications, and Red has had to lower his workload. Red also needs the help of natural therapies which medicare won’t pay for, and are also rather expensive.

This man, that has contributed all he can to Melbourne music needs financial assistance to keep a roof over his head and to get health once again so that he can keep mixing and creating, and serving the artists, and punters of the great Port Phillip Bay music scene.

Redro benefit at Cherry Bar

When you find yourself in a real pickle, It’s good to know you’ve got friends who have your back.

So, on November 3rd, starting early at 7pm we have Shannon Bourne, one of Red’s favourite guitar players ever, he often mixed this guy at Cherry and Shannon’s guitar solos could split you in two. Shannon was Chris Wilsons side man for many years and also a member of Don Walker and The Suave Fucks.

Next up we have Matt Blacks Continental Snarl – An original Fireball. A Rock & Roll gentlemen who has stood the course. Red has enjoyed mixing his shows, and sharing his company, and admiring his guitar wizardry.

Then we have the man himself Redro & The Inner Demons. Red’s Music brothers Mike Findlay, Neil Wilkinson, and Tarek Smallman, have stood by him through good, and bad times.

Next up is Gazillion Angry Mexicans grow in power and stature. They are heavier than ever and are starting to make a dent overseas – these boys are a great addition to the line-up.

Dave Larkin Band – the guy from Dallas Crane. One of the craftiest songwriters, performers and all round great guy and bloody funny too!

Spawn – the amazing brain swirling psychedelic collective. Spawn and Redro have made a record together and played shows together. They’re like one of those beetles that look black, but once you’re up close you see an iridescent rainbow of light reflecting off them. A beautiful closer on an amazing night of Rock & Roll.

Get your tickets from cherrybar.com.au!
Help save Dave ‘Red, Redro, Redriguez’ Whip’s life!

