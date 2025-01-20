Olivia Rodrigo, Steve Wonder, No Doubt Added To FireAid - Noise11.com

Irving and Shelli Azoff’s FireAid benefit concert for the victims of the LA fires is expanding. Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Wonder and No Doubt have now been added to the event as well as Peso Pluma.

The list is enlongating for the event with early names including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Gracie Abrams, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Earth, Wind & Fire, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Pink, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks and Tate McRae.

The concert will take place from the new Intuit Dome in LA as well as The Forum. It will also streamed on Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, exclusively on “LIFE with John Mayer,” Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube, and at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 US markets.

FireAid will take place on January 30, 2025 in Los Angeles.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com