 Olivia Rodrigo, Steve Wonder, No Doubt Added To FireAid - Noise11.com
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman

Olivia Rodrigo, Steve Wonder, No Doubt Added To FireAid

by Paul Cashmere on January 20, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Irving and Shelli Azoff’s FireAid benefit concert for the victims of the LA fires is expanding. Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Wonder and No Doubt have now been added to the event as well as Peso Pluma.

The list is enlongating for the event with early names including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Gracie Abrams, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Earth, Wind & Fire, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Pink, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks and Tate McRae.

The concert will take place from the new Intuit Dome in LA as well as The Forum. It will also streamed on Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, exclusively on “LIFE with John Mayer,” Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube, and at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 US markets.

FireAid will take place on January 30, 2025 in Los Angeles.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Irving Azoff and wife Shelli
Irving Azoff Announces Plans For FireAid Benefit Concert for LA

Hollywood power couple Irving Azoff and his wife Shelli Azoff have announced FireAid, a benefit concert to support the communities affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

January 12, 2025
Cherry Bar Melbourne
ANNOUNCEMENT: Fundraiser ROCK FOR REDRO Dave ‘Red’ Whip – Friday November 3rd at Cherry Bar, Melbourne

ANNOUNCEMENT: Perhaps you know Dave “Red, Redro, Redriguez” Whip? Singer, Guitar player, songwriter, DJ, and a live sound engineer that mixed 5000 bands at Cherry Bar in Melbourne from 2009 to 2017. A recording engineer and producer that recorded, and mixed records for Stiff Richards, Spawn, Watty Thompson and many others! And you may have stood shoulder to shoulder at one of many shows he has attended in over 30 years of gigs.

October 31, 2023
Brian Mannix, Barry O'Callaghan and Brian Cadd
Russell Morris and Brian Cadd Present Seven Stars For Barry O’Callaghan

Russell Morris and Brian Cadd will perform a benefit show for their friend Barry O’Callaghan and they’ve brought some of their friends along to help.

August 4, 2023
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Courtney Barnett, Camp Cope Announce Bushfire Benefit In Melbourne

Two of Melbourne's biggest exports in recent years, Courtney Barnett and Camp Cope are getting together to raise money for the devastating bushfires across Australia.

January 3, 2020
Kate Stewart
Music Industry gathers to play Something for Kate Stewart

Australia’s music community is gathering to support Kate Stewart in Sydney.

January 29, 2019
Jethro Tull, Ian Anderson. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jethro Tull Upgrade Benefit Album

Jethro Tull's third album, Benefit, will receive the special edition treatment on October 28 via Chrysalis.

September 5, 2013
Gyroscope
Motorcycle Accident Postpones Gyroscope Benefit Gig

Zoran Trivic of rockers Gyroscope has broken both his legs in a motorcycle accident, postponing their Perth benefit show.

May 16, 2012