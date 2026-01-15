Flea Returns To Jazz Roots With Debut Solo Album Honora - Noise11.com

Flea, the iconic bassist of Red Hot Chili Peppers, is set to release his first full-length solo album, Honora, on March 27 via Nonesuch Records. The album marks a long-awaited return to the trumpet and jazz influences that shaped Flea’s early musical life, decades before he became a defining figure in alternative rock.

Born Michael Peter Balzary, Flea grew up in Melbourne and Los Angeles, and began his musical journey on the trumpet before transitioning to bass guitar. That early training has remained a constant undercurrent throughout his career, influencing the melodic and harmonic choices that have made his basslines instantly recognisable.

With Honora, Flea steps into the spotlight as both composer and arranger, exploring the improvisational and expressive possibilities of jazz while drawing on a lifetime of rock experience.

The album is named after a beloved family member, and Flea performs both bass and trumpet across its 10 tracks. He assembled an exceptional roster of collaborators to bring the project to life. Saxophonist and producer Josh Johnson oversaw the sessions, while guitarist Jeff Parker, bassist Anna Butterss, and drummer Deantoni Parks form the album’s core ensemble. Vocal contributions come from Thom Yorke and Nick Cave, with additional performances from Mauro Refosco, known for his work with Atoms for Peace and David Byrne, and Nate Walcott of Bright Eyes.

Honora balances original compositions with reinterpretations of songs by seminal artists, including George Clinton, Eddie Hazel, Frank Ocean, Jimmy Webb, Shea Taylor, and Ann Ronell. The previously released single “A Plea” introduced audiences to the album’s fusion of jazz, rock, and experimental textures. Flea has now unveiled “Traffic Lights,” co-written with Yorke and Johnson. Flea describes the track as capturing a shared sense of musical freedom, with lyrics reflecting the complexity of navigating reality in a world of conflicting truths. The song is accompanied by an animated video from Nespy5euro.

“Deantoni and I played what became ‘Traffic Lights’ on the first day,” Flea said in a statement. “Something about it reminded me of Atoms for Peace, so I sent it to Thom. He brought a gorgeous melody and the words that touch on living in the upside down and how we make sense of all the things thrown at us. Thom’s the warmest, free flowing, jamming presence you could ask for.”

Flea’s solo work follows a prolific period with Red Hot Chili Peppers, who released Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen in 2022, reaffirming their position as one of rock’s most enduring acts. Beyond music, Flea has also authored a memoir, appeared in major films, and hosts the podcast This Little Light. His debut solo EP, Helen Burns, appeared in 2012, providing a precursor to the full-length exploration presented in Honora.

In support of the album, Flea will take the Honora Band on a brief international tour this May, performing in intimate venues across North America and Europe. Tickets for the general public go on sale January 23, with presales for EU/UK fans starting January 20.

Honora Tracklist

Golden Wingship

A Plea

Traffic Lights

Frailed

Morning Cry

Maggot Brain

Wichita Lineman

Thinkin Bout You

Willow Weep For Me

Free As I Want To Be

The Honora Tour Dates

May 7 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

May 9 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

May 10 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield

May 12 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

May 13 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

May 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

May 21 – Berlin, DE – Heimathafen

May 22 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

May 26 – London, UK – Koko

May 28 – Paris, FR – Alhambra

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)