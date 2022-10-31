 Flea Pays Tribute To Dead Kennedys Drummer - Noise11.com
by Music-News.com on November 1, 2022

in News

Flea has paid tribute to drummer D.H. Peligro following his death at the age of 63.

Peligro, known as the drummer for The Dead Kennedys, passed away following an accidental fall at his Los Angeles home on Friday.

A representative for the band announced the sad news via Instagram on Saturday.

“Dead Kennedys’ drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los Angeles home yesterday, October 28th. Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall,” they wrote. “Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort.”

Born Darren Henley, Peligro joined The Dead Kennedys in 1981 and made his debut on the EP In God We Trust, Inc. He took a hiatus between 2008 and 2009 as he needed a break from touring.

In addition, Peligro replaced drummer Jack Irons in the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1988.

However, singer Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea made the decision to fire him due to his ongoing drug and alcohol issues, and he was succeeded by Chad Smith.

Flea was among the first to pay tribute to the late drummer.

“My dear friend, my brother I miss you so much. I’m devastated today, a river of tears, but all my life I will treasure every second. The first time I saw you play with the DK’s in ’81 you blew my mind. The power, the soul, the recklessness. You became my beloved friend, so many times of every kind,” he wrote on Instagram. “We had so much fun, so much joy, having each other’s backs. I love you with all my heart. You are the truest rocker, and a crucial part of rhcp history. D H P in the place to be, you live forever in our hearts, you wild man, you bringer of joy, you giant hearted man. I will always honor you. Rest In Peace and freedom from all that restrained you (sic).”

