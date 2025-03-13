 Nick Cave Is Working With Flea On A Trumpet Project - Noise11.com
Nick Cave photo by Ros O'Gorman

Nick Cave photo by Ros O'Gorman

Nick Cave Is Working With Flea On A Trumpet Project

by Paul Cashmere on March 13, 2025

in News

Nick Cave says that he has been asked by Red Hot Chili Peppers bass player Flea to contribute to a trumpet project he was working on.

Cave wrote on his theredhandfiles blog, “Last week, Flea sent me a song and asked if I’d like to add some vocals. It was for a “trumpet record” that he is making. It is not for me to divulge what the song was, only that it is a song I cherish more than most, with arguably the greatest lyric ever written, a song of such esteem that I would never have dared to sing it had Flea not asked me to. I went into the studio on Wednesday and recorded my vocals. The track emerged as a beautiful conversation between Flea’s trumpet and my voice, filled with yearning and love, the song transcending its individual parts and becoming a slowly evolving cosmic dance, in the form of a reconciliation and an apology”.

Michael Balzary (Flea) and Nick Cave where both born in the Australian state of Victoria, Cave in 1957 and Flea in 1962. (Flea’s family moved to the USA when he was four).

Cave said he first encountered Flea 25 years ago when he made a smart-arsed comment about the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Flea reached back out to him with a open-heart love letter. Cave said it was then he realised Flea was the bigger man.

Cave writes, “Over the years, I would run into Flea at music festivals where both our bands were performing and see him backstage when we played in Los Angeles. Although we didn’t become close friends, my encounters with him were always pleasant – there was a presence to Flea that felt genuine and oddly affecting. On the Push the Sky Away tour, we asked Flea if he could assemble a children’s choir, from the Silverlake Conservatory of Music he founded, to accompany the Bad Seeds at the Coachella Festival. When Warren and I were on the Carnage tour, we asked Flea to join us and play the song ‘We No Who U R’. Watching Warren and Flea perform together with such heart and mutual regard was a glorious sight”.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Cyndi Lauper at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cyndi Lauper Announces Final North American Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Dates

Cyndi Lauper has announced the final leg of her extensive year-long Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, with 25 North American tour dates for this summer. The cross-continent tour of outdoor amphitheaters and performing arts centers will begin July 15 and includes two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 29 and 30, as well as Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY on July 19.

5 days ago
Peter Garrett at St Kilda Festival 2025 photo by Serge Thomman
Peter Garrett’s Covers World Party With New Song ‘God On My Side’

Peter Garrett has premiered a new song. This one is a cover of World Party’s ‘God On My Side’.

7 days ago
Boom Crash Opera
New Music From Boom Crash Opera ‘Latest Hustle’

Boom Crash Opera are back with their first new music since ‘Dreaming Up A Fire’ and Gizmo’ in 1997.

March 6, 2025
The Screaming Jets photo by Kane Hibberd
The Screaming Jets To Headline Rock The Lock In Mildura

The Screaming Jets will headline Rock the Lock in Mildura at the end of March and then pop over to Broken Hill for another headline show.  

March 5, 2025
R.E.M. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, music news
All Four R.E.M. Members Reunite for One Song

All four members of R.E.M., Michael Stipe, Bill Berry, Mike Mills and Peter Buck, reunited in Thursday at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia.

March 3, 2025
Billy Idol photo by David Raccuglia
Billy Idol To Release First Album in 11 Years

Billy Idol will release ‘Dream Into It’, his first album since 2014, on 25 April.

February 28, 2025
Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bono Doco To Stream on Netflix

‘Surrender’, a new documentary based on Bono’s book of the same name, is coming to Netflix on May 30.

February 28, 2025