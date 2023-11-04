 Flea Details His Performance War Wounds - Noise11.com
Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers. image by Ros O'Gorman.

Flea Details His Performance War Wounds

by Music-News.com on November 4, 2023

in News

Flea has recalled the most painful injuries he has suffered during performances.

“I’ve been hit in the head with a flying bottle back in the day,” he told Sean Evans during an episode of Hot Ones. “I’ve been spit on numerous times.”

Flea, real name Michael Balzary, continued, “You know one time Anthony (Kiedis) was swinging around a microphone like that (pretends to swing a microphone around) and he boom clocked me in the head, took me out.”

Flea noted that he also injured himself with his own bass guitar.

“I’ve hit myself in the face with my bass. One time, I have like a scar in my head somewhere from when I cut my head open, you know, like bam (pretends to hit his head), like that,” he admitted.

The six-time Grammy Award-winning artist also told Sean that he used to do a flip during his performances and the stunt didn’t always go to plan.

“I used to do a flip, you know, onto my back while I was playing and that f**ked me up a bunch of times,” he stated. “Of course, a lot of long-term wear and tear from, you know, going bonkers, but honestly, to be honest, it’s mostly emotional pain.”

