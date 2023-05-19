Foo Fighters Dedicate New Album To Taylor Hawkins and Virginia Grohl - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters’ upcoming album is dedicated to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, and Dave Grohl’s late mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl.

Foo Fighters will release ‘But Here We Are’ on June 2, and they’ve shared that the record is in honour of their bandmate – who was tragically found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March 2022, aged 50, hours before the band was due to play a festival in Bogotá – and the frontman’s parent, who passed away the same year.

Sharing the minimalist white cassette and album cover for the LP, which is designed by Morning Breath INC, Foos tweeted the album dedication: “For Virginia and Taylor.”

The follow-up to 2021’s ‘Medicine at Midnight’ is described as: “A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year.”

Foo Fighters reunited with producer Greg Kurstin on the 10-track collection, which signals their new era.

A press release adds that the album is “informed by decades of maturity and depth.”

It continues: “‘But Here We Are’ is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.”

So far, fans have heard the singles ‘Rescued’ and ‘Under You’.

Foo Fighters vowed to be “a different band going forward” following the devastating loss of Taylor.

In a letter to fans, they shared: “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us.

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.

“We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you and we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

