Foo Fighters Deliver All-Star Tribute For Taylor Hawkins in London #SETLIST - Noise11.com

When Dave Grohl promised Foo Fighters would put on an all-star tribute to his late drummer Taylor Hawkins he was not kidding.

The concert in London featured performances for Foo Fighters with Liam Gallagher, The Pretenders, Brian Johnson of AC/DC, The James Gang, Paul McCartney and a reunion with Them Crooked Vultures, Grohl’s one-off project with John Homme of Queens of the Stone Age and John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin and the collaborations were many.

“Taylor loved to jam and record with anybody and everybody. He loved to play music every – and there aren’t too many people that he’s never jammed with,” Dave Grohl said at the start of the show.

The setlist from London’s Wembley Stadium on 3 September 2022 was:

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Setlist:

Liam Gallagher with Foo Fighters – Rock ‘N’ Roll Star

Liam Gallagher with Foo Fighters – Live Forever

Josh Homme, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim, and Nile Rodgers – Let’s Dance (David Bowie)

Gaz Coombes, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim, and Nile Rodgers – Modern Love (David Bowie)

Chevy Metal and The Coattail Riders – Psycho Killer (Talking Heads)

Kesha, Chevy Metal, and The Coattail Riders – Children of the Revolution” (T-Rex)

The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins – Louise

The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins – Range Rover Bitch

The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins – It’s Over

Dave Grohl, Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, and Josh Freese – On Fire (Van Halen)

Dave Grohl, Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, and Josh Freese – Hot for Teacher (Van Halen)

Violet Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Jason Falkner, and Dave Grohl – Last Goodbye (Jeff Buckley)

Violet Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Jason Falkner, and Dave Grohl – Grace (Jeff Buckley)

Supergrass – Going Out

Supergrass – Alright

Supergrass – Caught by the Fuzz

Them Crooked Vultures – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Elton John)

Them Crooked Vultures – Gunman

Them Crooked Vultures – Long Slow Goodbye (Queens of the Stone Age)

Pretenders with Dave Grohl – Precious

Pretenders with Dave Grohl – Tattooed Love Boys

Pretenders with Dave Grohl – Brass in Pocket

James Gang – Walk Away

James Gang – The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate to the Wind

James Gang with Dave Grohl – Funk #49

Violet Grohl, Mark Ronson, Chris Chaney, and Jason Falkner – Valerie (Amy Winehouse)

Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich, and Foo Fighters – Back in Black (AC/DC)

Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich, and Foo Fighters – Let There Be Rock (AC/DC)

Stewart Copeland with Foo Fighters – Next to You (The Police)

Stewart Copeland, Gaz Coombes, and Foo Fighters – Every Little Thing She Does is Magic (The Police)

Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Dave Grohl – 2112 Part I: Overture (RUSH)

Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Dave Grohl – Working Man (RUSH)

Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Omar Hakim – YYZ (RUSH)

Brian May, Roger Taylor, Foo Fighters, Rufus Taylor, and Luke Spiller – We Will Rock You (Queen)

Brian May, Roger Taylor, Foo Fighters, and Rufus Taylor – I’m in Love With My Car (Queen)

Brian May, Roger Taylor, Foo Fighters, Justin Hawkins, and Rufus Taylor – I’m in Love With My Car (Queen)

Brian May, Roger Taylor, Foo Fighters, Sam Ryder, and Rufus Taylor – Somebody to Love (Queen)

Brian May – Love of My Life (Queen)

Foo Fighters with Josh Freese – Times Like These

Foo Fighters with Josh Freese – All My Life

Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – The Pretender

Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – Monkey Wrench

Foo Fighters with Nandi Bushell – Learn to Fly

Foo Fighters with Rufus Taylor – These Days

Foo Fighters with Rufus Taylor – Best of You

Paul McCartney, Chrissie Hynde, Foo Fighters, and Omar Hakim – Oh! Darling (The Beatles)

Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, and Omar Hakim – Helter Skelter (The Beatles)

Foo Fighters with Omar Hakim – Aurora

Foo Fighters with Shane Hawkins – My Hero

Dave Grohl – Everlong

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was found dead in his hotel in Bogata, Columbia on March 25, 2022. He had died from a drug overdose.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

