Dave Grohl Puts Foo Fighters On Hold - Noise11.com

The Foo Fighters are reportedly taking a “hiatus” from the stage.

Foo Fighters made the decision after frontman Dave Grohl announced earlier this month that he had welcomed a baby outside his marriage .

The US Sun reports that Grohl wants to be at home so he can focus on “earning back the trust of his family”, and the rest of the group feel “a hiatus is the best thing for them collectively”.

It’s been a turbulent few years, with the loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022, the death of Grohl’s mum in August that same year, and now the birth of his new child.

The report comes after the rock group unexpectedly cancelled their appearance at the Soundside Music Festival in Connecticut.

The festival, which was scheduled to take place at the weekend, would have been the band’s first performance since Grohl’s bombshell news, when the singer told followers that he had welcomed a daughter outside of his marriage to wife Jordyn Blum and plans “to be a loving and supportive parent” to the new baby.

Grohl added in his statement he loves his wife and their three daughters – Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10 – and was working to “regain their trust and earn their forgiveness”.

