Dave Grohl Says Foo Fighters ‘Big Me’ Started Out As A Nirvana Song - Noise11.com

Dave Grohl says Foo Fighters’ 1995 single ‘Big Me’ originally started out as a Nirvana song.

Foo Fighters played in Seattle thing week where Grohl told the crowd. “This song was recorded at the very last session Nirvana ever had. This one goes out to Krist (Novoselic of Nirvana). He is here somewhere”.

The final Nirvana sessions took place at Robert Lang Studios at Shoreline just near Seattle from 28 to 30 January 1994. Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic booked the studio to try out a few things for the first time since the ‘In Utero’ sessions a year earlier. ‘Big Me’ and ‘Exhausted’ were both recorded at the session, both ended up on the first Foo Fighters album. Kurt Cobain turned up on the last day of the sessions and recorded ‘You Know You’re Right’, which at the time was only known as ‘Kurt’s Tune #1’.

‘You Know You’re Right’ was eventually released on the 2002 Nirvana best of ‘Nirvana’. The Nirvana versions of ‘Big Me’ and “Exhausted’ have never surfaced.

Nirvana were happy with the three songs and the speed of the sessions and planned to come back to the studio and finish another album after their European tour. That tour ended on March 1 in Germany. Kurt died on 5 April 1994.

The owner of the studio, Robert Lang said, ‘They were on my books to work on more material, on demos and what was leading to be their next new record.'”

Fun fact: The Foo Fighters video for ‘Big Me’ was filmed in Sydney. Note the yellow New South Wales number plates on all the cars and that all of the cars are right hand drive.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

