Foo Fighters Release New Song ‘Under You’ - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters have treated fans to more new music with ‘Under You’ from the upcoming ‘But Here We Are’ album, coming June 2.

Foo Fighters are yet to reveal who the new drummer is following the death of Taylor Hawkins in 2022. The current Foo Fighters credits for ‘But Here We Are’ do not include a drummer credit.

Foo Fighters

• Dave Grohl – vocals, guitar

• Chris Shiflett – guitar

• Pat Smear – guitar

• Nate Mendel – bass guitar

• Rami Jaffee – keyboards

‘But Here We Are’ is the third Foo Fighters album produced by Greg Kurstin. Nine time Grammy winner Kurstin has worked with Sia, Kelly Clarkson, Halsey, Maren Morris, Beck, Paul McCartney, Pink, Lily Allen, Harry Styles. He also co-wrote ‘Easy On Me’ for Adele and was a producer on her ‘25’ and ‘30’ albums.

Foo Fighters first taste of ‘But Here We Are’ was ‘Rescued’.

1. “Rescued” 4:18

2. “Under You” 3:39

3. “Hearing Voices” 3:48

4. “But Here We Are” 4:43

5. “The Glass” 3:49

6. “Nothing at All” 3:27

7. “Show Me How” 4:53

8. “Beyond Me” 3:54

9. “The Teacher” 10:04

10. “Rest” 5:33

