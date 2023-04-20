Foo Fighters Reveal Next Album Details And Premiere New Song 'Rescued' - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters will drop their first album since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in June.

Foo Fighters announced on Wednesday that their 11th album, But Here We Are, will be released on 2 June.

In a press release, the record was described as “courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic” and “the first chapter of the band’s new life”, following the death of Hawkins in March 2022 at the age of 50.

“A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family,” the release reads.

“Sonically channelling the naiveté of Foo Fighters’ 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.”

But Here Are We opens with the lead single Rescued, which was unveiled on Wednesday, and features nine other songs titled Under You, Hearing Voices, But Here We Are, The Glass, Nothing at All, Show Me How, Beyond Me, The Teacher, and Rest.

According to the release, the tracks “run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between”.

Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters in 1997. The band has yet to announce who will replace the musician for their upcoming performances this summer. It is also unclear who played the drums on the upcoming album.

Foo Fighters ‘But Here We Are’ is out on June 2.

‘Rescued’

‘Under You’

‘Hearing Voices’

‘But Here We Are’

‘The Glass’

‘Nothing At All’

‘Show Me How’

‘Beyond Me’

‘The Teacher’

‘Rest’

