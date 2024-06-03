For George Clinton It’s All About Sole - Noise11.com

Funk legend George Clinton has gone from Soul to Sole in a new collaboration with Canadian shoe designer John Fluevog.

Fluevog and Clinton have come up with a limited-edition Soul Speed sneaker, the Bonneville.

Clinton designed the spaceship patterns on the show against orange, purple and gold

“I’m often surprised to have friends at all, let alone famous ones like George,” John Fluevog said in a statement. “George is not only a musician, obviously, and has been all his life, he is an amazing visual artist. I’m happy to be able to celebrate his drawings and paintings through this collaboration.”

The limited edition Fluevog x George Clinton collection is releasing on 1st of June as part of Fluevog’s Winter ‘24 collection in Australia. They are available for purchase online at fluevog.com as well as at John Fluevog Shoes locations: 123 George Street in the historical Rocks precinct of Sydney, and 271 Little Collins Street in the heart of Melbourne’s famous laneways.

John Fluevog started his first shoe business with a store in Vancouver in 1970. Fans of Fluevog shoes include Lady Gaga, Whoopi Goldberg, Woody Harrelson and Scarlett Johannson.

