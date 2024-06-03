 For George Clinton It’s All About Sole - Noise11.com

George Clinton in Fluevog shoes

For George Clinton It’s All About Sole

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2024

in News

Funk legend George Clinton has gone from Soul to Sole in a new collaboration with Canadian shoe designer John Fluevog.

Fluevog and Clinton have come up with a limited-edition Soul Speed sneaker, the Bonneville.

Clinton designed the spaceship patterns on the show against orange, purple and gold

“I’m often surprised to have friends at all, let alone famous ones like George,” John Fluevog said in a statement. “George is not only a musician, obviously, and has been all his life, he is an amazing visual artist. I’m happy to be able to celebrate his drawings and paintings through this collaboration.”

The limited edition Fluevog x George Clinton collection is releasing on 1st of June as part of Fluevog’s Winter ‘24 collection in Australia. They are available for purchase online at fluevog.com as well as at John Fluevog Shoes locations: 123 George Street in the historical Rocks precinct of Sydney, and 271 Little Collins Street in the heart of Melbourne’s famous laneways.

John Fluevog started his first shoe business with a store in Vancouver in 1970. Fans of Fluevog shoes include Lady Gaga, Whoopi Goldberg, Woody Harrelson and Scarlett Johannson.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Nancy and Ann Wilson, Heart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Heart Cancel European Tour

Heart have cancelled the upcoming European tour because Ann Wilson needs to undergo surgery.

5 days ago
Celine Dion photo by Ros O'Gorman
Celine Dion ‘I Am’ Trailer Premieres

Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness.

May 24, 2024
Loverboy Live In 82
Loverboy Restore ‘Working For The Weekend’ Video For New Live In 82 Album

Canada’s Loverboy sold over 10 million albums in the USA in the 80s. They are about to release a live album from 1982.

May 20, 2024
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
More Drake Drama, Intruder Arrested At His Home

An attempted intruder was arrested outside of Drake's home a day after his security guard was shot at the same location.

May 10, 2024
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Man Shot Outside Drake’s Home

A man has been shot outside of Drake's Toronto home. A man was hospitalised with serious injuries after a shooting outside the rapper's home in Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday, according to CBC and Toronto's CityNews.

May 8, 2024
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Drake Denies Sexual Predator Claims In His Latest Track

Drake has denied that he's a sexual predator in his latest Kendrick Lamar diss track.

May 7, 2024
Michael J Miller Band MJM
Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens Helps Michael J Miller Band ‘Live It Up’

‘Live It Up’, the new song by MJM aka Michael J Miller Band features lead vocals from Judas Priest, KK’s Priest member Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens.

April 30, 2024