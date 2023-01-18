Frank Turner Added To Counting Crows Australian Tour - Noise11.com

UK folk/punk singer Frank Turner has been added to the Counting Crows Australian tour in March and April.

Turner was singer for Million Dead before going solo with his first album ‘Sleep Is For The Week’ in 2007. Turner’s ninth album ‘FTHC’ was released in 2022.

Counting Crows Australian dates:

March 30, Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

April 1, Perth, Bluesfest

April 4 and 6, Melbourne, Hamer Hall

April 8, Byron Bay, Bluesfest

April 9 and 11, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Get tickets here

