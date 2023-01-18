Frank Turner Added To Counting Crows Australian Tour - Noise11.com

UK folk/punk singer Frank Turner has been added to the Counting Crows Australian tour in March and April.
Turner was singer for Million Dead before going solo with his first album ‘Sleep Is For The Week’ in 2007. Turner’s ninth album ‘FTHC’ was released in 2022.
Counting Crows Australian dates:
March 30, Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall
April 1, Perth, Bluesfest
April 4 and 6, Melbourne, Hamer Hall
April 8, Byron Bay, Bluesfest
April 9 and 11, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook