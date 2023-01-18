 Frank Turner Added To Counting Crows Australian Tour - Noise11.com
Frank Turner, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Frank Turner, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Frank Turner Added To Counting Crows Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on January 19, 2023

in News

UK folk/punk singer Frank Turner has been added to the Counting Crows Australian tour in March and April.

Turner was singer for Million Dead before going solo with his first album ‘Sleep Is For The Week’ in 2007. Turner’s ninth album ‘FTHC’ was released in 2022.

Counting Crows Australian dates:
March 30, Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall
April 1, Perth, Bluesfest
April 4 and 6, Melbourne, Hamer Hall
April 8, Byron Bay, Bluesfest
April 9 and 11, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Get tickets here

