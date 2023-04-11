 Frankie Goes To Hollywood Asked To Reunite For Eurovision - Noise11.com

Frankie Goes To Hollywood Asked To Reunite For Eurovision

by Music-News.com on April 12, 2023

in News

Frankie Goes To Hollywood could reunite for the first time in more than two decades for ‘Eurovision’.

Frankie Goes To Hollywood hail from Liverpool, the host city of the 2023 song contest, and have been approached to play a one-off gig with lead singer Holly Johnson.

A music insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Eurovision organisers have put them at the top of their wish list and have asked them if they would consider performing.

“The group haven’t played together with lead singer Holly in more than 20 years, so it would be massive to get them back.

“To host Eurovision in Liverpool is massive for the city and the organisers want to make sure it is one to remember.”

Their 1983 debut hit ‘Relax’ was banned by broadcaster the BBC in 1984 for its sexual references while at number six in the charts and subsequently topped the UK Singles Chart for five consecutive weeks, before going on to earn them a BRIT Award for Best British Single.

The source added: “For the band it would be a monumental moment too.

“’Relax’ got banned by the BBC when it was released and this year marks its 40th anniversary, so to be back performing it on the Beeb would be huge.

“Eurovision are hoping the group says yes but it might not be that simple.”

FGTH – also including Paul Rutherford, Mark O’Toole, Brian Nash and Peter Gill – were last known to be in the same room in 2003 for VH1’s ‘Bands Reunited’, however, they did not perform.

In 2007, Peter, Paul, Mark, and vocalist Ryan Molloy formed Forbidden Hollywood to play their new songs and old FGTH material to avoid legal issues with Holly over use of the band’s name.

The original band split in 1987 after a series of hits.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

