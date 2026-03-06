From Ashes To New Share New Song Die For You Ahead Of Reflections Album - Noise11.com

From Ashes To New have unveiled the new single Die For You as the Lancaster, Pennsylvania band prepares for the release of their upcoming album Reflections in April.

by Paul Cashmere

From Ashes To New have released a new single titled Die For You, the latest preview of the band’s forthcoming album Reflections, due on April 17 through Better Noise Music.

The track arrives alongside a new music video featuring performer Cruella Morgan and continues the rollout for the band’s fifth studio album. Die For You explores the emotional fallout of a relationship shaped by control, guilt and imbalance, themes that have become central to the storytelling on the upcoming record.

Founding member Matt Brandyberry said the song examines the moment when clarity breaks through a destructive dynamic. According to Brandyberry, the narrative captures the exhaustion that can come from constantly giving to someone who continues to demand more.

Lead vocalist Danny Case echoed that perspective, describing the song as a reflection on the feeling of trying to satisfy a partner who is never truly content. The emotional tension of the lyrics is matched musically by layered vocal arrangements, heavy guitar riffs and darker melodic textures, creating a sound that emphasises the weight of the story being told.

Die For You forms part of the 12-track Reflections album, which follows the band’s 2023 release Blackout. That record delivered significant global success for From Ashes To New, topping multiple iTunes and Spotify rock and metal charts around the world and expanding the group’s international audience.

However, the journey to Reflections took an unexpected turn. After initially recording 16 demo tracks intended for their next album, the band made the unusual decision to abandon the majority of the material. Only two songs from those early sessions survived into the final album.

The move marked a significant creative reset. Rather than pushing ahead with a nearly completed project, the band returned to the writing process with the aim of refining their signature sound while also broadening their musical scope.

Brandyberry said the objective was to take the elements that have defined From Ashes To New and push them further, creating something that still resonated with longtime listeners while drawing in a new audience.

Formed in Lancaster, Pennsylvania in 2013, From Ashes To New quickly built a following through a blend of rap-influenced vocals, heavy rock instrumentation and electronic elements. Their early releases, including the self-titled From Ashes To New EP and the Downfall EP, set the stage for the band’s debut album Day One in 2016.

Day One introduced the group to a wider audience, particularly through the single Through It All, which reached number six on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. The band continued to build momentum with their second album The Future in 2018, which included the hit single Crazy.

Their third album Panic arrived in 2020 and continued to develop the band’s hybrid approach, blending hard rock and metal influences with electronic textures and hip-hop rhythms. Over the years, the group has cited a diverse set of inspirations ranging from Korn and Linkin Park to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Pantera.

Line-up changes have been a recurring part of the band’s history, with Brandyberry remaining the constant creative figure since its formation. The current line-up features Brandyberry alongside vocalist Danny Case, guitarist Lance Dowdle, drummer Mat Madiro and guitarist Jimmy Bennett.

Since Case joined the band in 2017, From Ashes To New have continued to expand their audience through both studio releases and a consistent touring schedule.

Reflections Track Listing

Drag Me

Forever

Villain

Die For You

Black Hearts

Upside Down

(Not) Psycho

Parasite

New Disease

Darkside

Falling From Heaven

Your Ghost

