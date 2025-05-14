 Gary Kemp On Touring Costs and Mental Health Issues - Noise11.com
Spandau Ballet perform at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 19 May 2015; photo Ros O'Gorman

Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet perform at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 19 May 2015; photo Ros O'Gorman

Gary Kemp On Touring Costs and Mental Health Issues

by Music-News.com on May 14, 2025

in News

Gary Kemp, the legendary Spandau Ballet guitarist and songwriter, has opened up about the financial and emotional challenges facing musicians today in a candid new episode of the I Never Thought It Would Happen podcast, released today (May 13) by music charity Help Musicians.

Speaking to host Chris Difford (of Squeeze), Kemp reflects on the harsh realities of touring in 2025, admitting that the rising costs have made him rethink his approach to live performance. “I no longer build a song with a band in mind,” Kemp says. “Touring is a big expense—I don’t even know what venues I can afford anymore. It could just end up costing £100,000 for something that gives me pleasure.”

The episode follows the release of Kemp’s new solo album The Destination. While he concedes the album likely won’t trouble the charts, he believes in its longevity. “It’ll be around for a long time,” he says, highlighting a shift in focus from chart success to meaningful artistic expression.

Kemp also touches on the increasingly dominant role of social media in the music industry, warning younger artists about the pressure it brings. “Labels rely on your social media. If you’ve ignored it, they don’t know how to sell you,” he explains. He questions how much of an artist’s life should be laid bare to fans: “What people want now is the warts and all. But how far are you willing to go?”

The conversation also covers Kemp’s personal battles with mental health, revealing he approached this album from “the worst mind space” following the loss of both parents and the aftermath of lockdown. “Writing was the only therapy,” he shares.

Beyond music, Kemp expresses a deep passion for theatre, reflecting on recent performances in Harold Pinter plays. He sees parallels between acting and music, especially the discipline and timing they both demand.

The Help Musicians podcast series, now in its fifth season, has featured icons like Sting, Bryan Adams, and Yungblud. It continues to spotlight the real-life stories behind the music while supporting UK musicians at every stage of their journey.

music-news.com

