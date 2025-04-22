George Thorogood Plays First Aussie Show Ahead of Red Hot Summer This Weekend - Noise11.com

The first of the Australian shows for George Thorogood & The Destroyers have kicked off and this weekend the first of the shows for ZZ Top in Australia will also begin with Red Hot Summer in Bendigo on Saturday and Mornington on Sunday.

Thorogood started a week earlier than ZZ Top with his first show over Easter in Byron Bay and sideshows this week in Melbourne and Hobart before heading to Bendigo for Red Hot Summer with ZZ Top, The Living End, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo and Dallas Frasca.

Thorogood hasn’t had an album since 2011. He was dishing up a best of the best at Byron Bay.

George Thorogood Byron Bay setlist 18 April 2025

Rock Party (from The Hard Stuff, 2006)

Who Do You Love? (from Move It On Over, 1978)

Mama Talk to Your Daughter (from 2120 South Michigan Ave, 2011)

Night Time (from More George Thorogood and the Destroyers, 1980)

I Drink Alone (from Maverick, 1985)

House Rent Blues / One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer (from George Thorogood and the Destroyers, 1977)

Cocaine Blues (from Move It On Over, 1978)

Gear Jammer (from Maverick, 1985)

Get A Haircut (from Haircut, 1993)

Bad to the Bone (from Bad To The Bone, 1982)

Gloria (Them cover)

For Red Hot Summer, ZZ Top, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, The Living End, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo and Dallas Frasca will perform on:

26 April, Bendigo, Bendigo Racecourse

27 April, Mornington, Mornington Racecourse

3 May, Hunter Valley, Roche Estate

4 May, Wollongong, Stuart Park

10 and 11 May, Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel

ZZ Top have addition dates with George Thorogood and Dallas Frasca on:

29 April, Adelaide, AEC Arena

1 May, Perth, Langely Park

7 May, Melbourne, MC Arena

13 May, Sydney, ICC Sydney Theatre

George Thorogood also has his own show with Dallas Frasca:

23 April, Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

