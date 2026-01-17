Ghost Release Its A Sin As Lachryma Earns Grammy Nomination - Noise11.com

Swedish theatrical rock institution Ghost have opened another chapter in their meticulously curated mythology, officially releasing their cover of Pet Shop Boys’ Its A Sin to digital streaming platforms for the first time. The track, long considered a collector’s item, was previously available only as a 7-inch vinyl bonus single included with deluxe editions of Ghost’s 2018 album Prequelle. Its arrival on streaming services now places the song firmly back into the band’s active canon, coinciding with the launch of the latest instalment in Ghost’s ongoing webisode series.

Ghost’s interpretation of Its A Sin reinforces the band’s long-standing ability to reframe pop compositions through their own dramatic and heavy lens. The cover emerged during the Prequelle era, a period that marked a pivotal transition in the band’s sound and presentation. That album, released in 2018, expanded Ghost’s global profile while cementing their reputation for pairing melodic accessibility with elaborate theatrical storytelling. Making the song widely available now serves both archival and strategic purposes, reconnecting newer audiences with a moment that helped define Ghost’s evolution in the late 2010s.

The timing of the release also aligns with renewed recognition for Ghost’s current material. Lachryma, taken from the band’s sixth studio album Skeletá, has been nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Should it take out the category, it would mark Ghost’s second Grammy win, following Cirice, which claimed the same honour in 2016. That earlier win proved to be a turning point, pushing Ghost from cult status into the mainstream consciousness without diluting the band’s carefully controlled aesthetic.

Skeletá, released in April 2025 via Loma Vista Recordings, represents the most commercially successful chapter of Ghost’s career to date. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and simultaneously topped charts across multiple territories, including Australia, where it also entered at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart. The achievement marked the first time in several years that a hard rock album had reached the top of the US chart, reinforcing Ghost’s position as a rare crossover act capable of bridging underground credibility and mass appeal.

The current Skeletour Tour has played a central role in amplifying the album’s impact. Featuring the live debut of songs from Skeletá, the tour has already sold more than half a million tickets and includes Ghost’s first sold-out headlining performance at Madison Square Garden. The production continues the band’s tradition of immersive, ritualistic live shows, with a strict phone-free policy designed to preserve the communal atmosphere that has become synonymous with Ghost concerts. Devices are secured in Yondr pouches, ensuring audiences remain fully present throughout the performance.

Ghost’s sustained success is rooted in a history that stretches back nearly two decades. Formed in Linköping, Sweden in 2006 by Tobias Forge, the band initially emerged as an anonymous project blending heavy metal with theatrical anonymity.

Their 2010 debut album Opus Eponymous laid the foundation, followed by Infestissumam in 2013 and Meliora in 2015, the latter earning widespread acclaim and delivering the Grammy-winning Cirice. Subsequent releases Prequelle and Impera expanded the band’s sonic range while maintaining the core identity built around elaborate stage personas and evolving frontman characters.

With Skeletá and the Skeletour Tour, Ghost continue to demonstrate an ability to reinvent without disconnecting from their origins. The decision to finally release Its A Sin to streaming platforms underscores that philosophy, honouring the past while reinforcing the momentum of the present era.

