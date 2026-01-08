Tigers Jaw Return With Gripping New Single “Ghost” Ahead Of Lost On You Album - Noise11.com

Scranton indie-rock stalwarts Tigers Jaw have unveiled their latest single, “Ghost,” offering a soaring glimpse into the band’s highly anticipated seventh studio album, Lost On You, set for release on March 27 via Hopeless Records. The track follows December’s lead single, “Head Is Like a Sinking Stone,” further cementing the band’s reputation for emotive, guitar-driven rock that bridges introspection with expansive melody.

Formed in 2005 by Ben Walsh and Adam McIlwee while still in high school, Tigers Jaw emerged from Pennsylvania’s Scranton scene with a name borrowed from a song by the lo-fi outfit the Microphones. Over nearly two decades, the band has evolved through lineup shifts and stylistic growth, blending the jangle of early indie rock with the melodic sensibilities of modern emo and alternative rock. Walsh remains the only constant member, currently joined by keyboardist and vocalist Brianna Collins, drummer Teddy Roberts, bassist Colin Gorman, and guitarist Mark Lebiecki.

The band’s early output, including their 2006 debut Belongs To The Dead, showcased a raw, emotionally-charged sound that resonated with fans of emo and pop punk. Their self-titled 2008 album expanded on this foundation, earning recognition for intricate guitar work and vocal harmonies. Following two more albums and a brief hiatus in 2013, Tigers Jaw returned with Charmer in 2014, a record that peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard Charts and introduced the band’s now-signature interplay of dual vocals and melodic hooks.

Subsequent releases Spin (2017) and I Won’t Care How You Remember Me (2021) continued to chart the band’s trajectory, blending introspective lyrics with inventive guitar lines and dynamic rhythm sections. Notably, the band has consistently worked with producer Will Yip, whose work with Turnstile and Movements has been integral to capturing Tigers Jaw’s evolving sound. The 2021 album, in particular, emphasised lyrical vulnerability, cementing the group’s standing within the emo-adjacent indie rock community.

“Ghost” demonstrates Tigers Jaw’s ability to translate personal experiences into universal sentiment. Walsh explains, “The genesis of ‘Ghost’ was a chance run-in with a person I grew up with. A run-in that would have been warm, welcomed and cherished at one point in my life held no significance after the slow steady passage of time and growing apart. The quick flash of memories with this person felt like a glimpse into a past life, or like seeing a ghost. Some people don’t stay in your life forever and that’s OK, but it’s very interesting which memories get dredged up when you see a once familiar face.”

The forthcoming Lost On You album, produced and engineered by Will Yip at Philadelphia’s Studio 4, promises continuity with the band’s established sound while exploring new textures and themes. Across eleven tracks, including It’s Ok, Primary Colors, Head Is Like a Sinking Stone, Anxious Blade, Baptized On A Redwood Drive, BREEZER, Ghost, Staring At Empty Faces, Light Leaks Through, Roses + Thorns, and the title track Lost On You, the album balances personal reflection with melodic ambition.

Tigers Jaw’s journey from small Pennsylvania venues to headlining larger stages illustrates both their enduring appeal and their influence on the indie and emo scenes. Early shows at local clubs such as Test Pattern in Scranton foreshadowed their ability to sell out expansive halls like Philadelphia’s Union Transfer. Across their career, the band has toured with a diverse array of acts, including Title Fight, New Found Glory, Yellowcard, Touché Amoré, Lemuria, and Foxing, while also performing internationally in Brazil, the UK, and Australia.

Lost On You is now available for pre-order, with “Ghost” serving as a compelling introduction to what may be Tigers Jaw’s most cohesive and reflective work to date. The album underscores the band’s continued evolution while remaining deeply rooted in the melodic and emotionally resonant core that has defined them since 2005.

Lost On You Tracklist:

It’s Ok

Primary Colors

Head Is Like a Sinking Stone

Anxious Blade

Baptized On A Redwood Drive

BREEZER

Ghost

Staring At Empty Faces

Light Leaks Through

Roses + Thorns

Lost On You

