Ghost Release 5-Track Covers EP ‘Phantomine’ - Noise11.com

The 5-track Ghost E.P. ‘Phantomine’ has been released with Ghost takes on songs by Genesis, The Stranglers, Tina Turner, Television and Iron Maiden.
Check out what Ghost have done with The Stranglers’ ‘Hanging Around’.
And here is Ghost covering Tina Turner’s ‘We Don’t Need Another Hero’.
The complete track listing for ‘Phantomime’ is as follows:
“See No Evil” (Television)
“Jesus He Knows Me” (Genesis)
“Hanging Around” (The Stranglers)
“Phantom of the Opera” (Iron Maiden)
“We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)” (Tina Turner)
Ghost will tour Australia in October.
GHOST
AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023
TOUR DATES:
Tuesday 3 October – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Wednesday 4 October – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
Saturday 7 October – Riverstage, Brisbane
Tickets from destroyalllines.com
