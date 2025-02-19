Gibson To Release Brian May 12 String - Noise11.com

Gibson has partnered with Sir Brian May to release the Brian May SJ-200 12-String acoustic guitar.

The iconic global instrument brand has teamed up with the legendary Queen guitarist to create the new guitar from Gibson Custom, with only 100 models available worldwide in a limited run via Gibson.com, the Gibson Garage Nashville and London and authorised Gibson dealers.

The special instrument has a planetary-themed pickguard designed by the musician in homage to his love of science and also features the planet Mercury in a poignant nod to the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

The strings are mounted in reverse order, with the thicker strings at the top and octave strings beneath – providing a distinctive sound that’s unlike other Gibson 12-String acoustic models.

“It’s a dream come true, as soon as I held the guitar, I thought this is what I need. It has such presence and such a beautiful breadth of sound. Gibson has done the most beautiful job, it has the lovely solar system on it, including Mercury, but the most important thing is it sounds massive.

“It’s very traditional old school technology, not made with AI or mechanised in any way. I take fantastic pride in it and I’m very honored to have worked with Gibson. From the days when I used to gaze enviously at the guitar catalogues, sitting there with my dad, I wish he was here to see this amazing fusion of the collaboration we’ve made.”

Talking about the Gibson Garage London–marking its one-year anniversary this week–Sir Brian May adds:

“It harks back to the days when I used to go to music shops and drool over the guitars and wish that I could touch one, but you couldn’t in those days. Gibson has done a wonderful thing by making it a place that people can come to, even if you are a kid and you’re not rich or famous and you’re not that great a guitarist, you can still come in here and you will be welcome, and you can get into the world of guitars.”

“When Queen was starting out it felt like there was no way in… There wasn’t a place like this to get accustomed to people. There wasn’t a place that you could play because you couldn’t play anywhere unless you had a record deal and you had a record out, and you couldn’t get a record deal unless you were playing, so it was a complete catch-22 situation. It’s still hard, but a place like this can really help.”

Cesar Geuikian, CEO of Gibson, said: “As a trailblazing sound pioneer, trendsetter, and one of the most influential musicians of all time, it’s an absolute privilege to be collaborating with Sir Brian May.

“Brian’s impact on music and culture is second to none and was a transformational influence on my personal music journey. We are deeply honoured that Brian has trusted Gibson with this SJ-200 12-String guitar, and we are excited to finally bring it to music lovers around the world. Thank you, Brian.”

