Gipsy Kings Featuring Tonino Baliardo Share ‘Caballero' Ahead Of Historia Release - Noise11 Music News

Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo have released a final preview of their upcoming album Historia with the new song “Caballero”, arriving as the group expands a wider campaign that also includes a new documentary and an international tour schedule.

by Paul Cashmere

Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo have unveiled “Caballero” ahead of the release of their new album Historia on May 29, with the song arriving during a period of increased activity for the long running rumba flamenca act. The release coincides with a new documentary on Tonino Baliardo and a continuing international tour schedule that will extend into Europe, South America, the United States and Turkey through 2026.

The new song acts as the final advance release from Historia and introduces another variation within the group’s established blend of Catalan rumba, flamenco and pop. The release comes as the Gipsy Kings brand continues to evolve through multiple touring and recording line-ups connected to founding members and extended family projects.

For audiences familiar with the band’s global crossover years of the late 1980s and 1990s, the arrival of a new studio album is also a reminder of the act’s long commercial lifespan. Gipsy Kings became one of the few predominantly Spanish language recording acts to sustain mainstream international chart success, crossing into pop audiences while maintaining elements of traditional Romani and flamenco music.

“Caballero” also introduces a different stylistic direction according to Tonino Baliardo, who suggested the song developed through experimentation in the studio.

Tonino said, “‘Caballero’ track is something completely different to songs I have written in the past. Whilst in the studio with the GK they decided to play act as cowboys and bandits because of the American Country/Western feel.”

The comments indicate a broader sonic palette for Historia, an album that appears designed to move through multiple musical moods rather than remain anchored to a single rhythmic framework. Promotional material for the release places “Caballero” alongside earlier signature recordings such as “Bamboléo”, “Volare” and “Djobi Djoba”, although the group’s catalogue has historically shifted between commercial pop structures and more traditional flamenco rooted material.

The accompanying documentary, Tonino Baliardo Featuring The Gipsy Kings, is now available through Amazon Prime and focuses on Baliardo’s personal and musical journey. The film follows the narrative of a young Romani guitarist from a Catalan family lineage who progressed from busking in Saint-Tropez to international success.

The documentary was directed by Joel Van Der Molen, whose previous work includes Gypsy Billionaire and Living My Illusion. According to campaign material, the documentary has already reached the top position within Amazon Music documentaries.

The broader history of Gipsy Kings stretches back almost five decades. Originally formed in France in 1979 under the name Los Reyes, the group emerged from family connections between the Reyes and Baliardo families. Their parents had largely fled Spain during the Spanish Civil War and settled in southern France.

Early years were spent performing at weddings, festivals and in the streets before commercial recognition arrived with the self-titled Gipsy Kings album in 1987. Songs including “Bamboléo”, “Djobi Djoba” and “Un Amor” transformed the group into an international act and helped establish rumba flamenca for mainstream audiences outside Spain and France.

The group’s evolution has not been without criticism. Some flamenco traditionalists have argued that the act’s commercial approach diluted elements of traditional forms in favour of pop accessibility. Members of the group have previously defended that approach, pointing to changing audience habits and the need to expand flamenco’s reach beyond its established boundaries.

The issue has followed the group through multiple albums and spin-off projects involving different members, including Gipsy Kings by André Reyes and Chico & The Gypsies. Despite those divisions and changing line-ups, the Gipsy Kings name has continued to attract international audiences.

Historia now arrives as the latest chapter in that extended timeline. Alongside the album release and documentary, the coming months will see Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo continue their international schedule with dates across Europe and the United States.

Historia Tracklisting

Senorita

La Vida

Historia

La Guera

Primavera

Caballero

Cielo

Sonador

Hijos Del Viento

El Campo

No Soy Rico

Big Bang History

Tour Dates

22 May, Düsseldorf, Stahlwerk Düsseldorf

23 May, Mainz, Halle 5

24 May, Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn

25 May, Saarbrücken, Garage Saarbrücken

27 May, Nuremberg, Hirsch Nürnberg

29 May, Munich, Backstage Werk

30 May, Zürich, Komplex 457

31 May, Bern, Bierhubeli

18 June, Oslo, OverOslo Festival

19 June, Langesund, Wrightegaarden

4 July, Makarska, Revoluciji

26 July, São Paulo, Espaço Unimed

7 August, St Charles, GN Casino

8 August, Arlington, Arlington Hall

9 August, Leander, Haute Spot

13 August, Atlanta, Cobb Centre

14 August, Orlando, Hard Rock

15 August, Miami, James Knight Center

16 August, St Petersburg, Mahaffey

19 August, Philadelphia, Longwood Gardens

20 August, Portland, State Theatre

21 August, Westerly, United Theatre

22 August, Newtown, Edmond Town Hall

23 August, East Hampton, Clubhouse

30 August, Timisoara, Corfu Festival

18 September, Istanbul, Harbiye Cemil

10 October, Warsaw, Roztańczony PGE Narodowy

24 October, Strasbourg, Palais Des Congrès

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