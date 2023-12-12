Gladys Knight To Perform One Last Time for Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

Gladys Knight will return to Australia and New Zealand in 2024 for a final tour.

The soul legend was last in Australia in February 2020, just before the Covid lockdowns shut down the world.

Read the Noise11 review

Gladys said in a statement, “I’m so grateful to be visiting these beautiful places again and be able to share my music with the fans who are so hospitable and embrace us with open arms. The spirit and soul brought to our performances by these amazing audiences is unmatched the world over.”

Gladys Knight formed her band The Pips in 1952 with her brother Merald (Bubba), sister Brenda and cousins Eleanor and William. They recorded their first record in 1957. The 1961 single ‘Every Beat Of My Heart’ was their first hit.

In 1966 the group signed to Motown Records. They had their first Motown hit with ‘I Heard In Through The Grapevine’, written for them by Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong, in 1967.

The biggest hit for Gladys Knight and the Pips was ‘Midnight Train To Georgia’ in 1973.

GLADYS KNIGHT

THE FAREWELL TOUR TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

MARCH & APRIL 2024

Presented by MG Live, Arena Touring & Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/gladysknight

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 18 December, 10am local time

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Tuesday 19 December, 11am local time

Tuesday 19 March

Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Thursday 21 March

Festival Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 23 March

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre Great Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Sunday 24 March

The Star Gold Coast | Gold Coast, QLD

Lic. All Ages – all persons who are under 18 must be accompanied by an adult

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 26 March

Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

artscentremelbourne.com.au

Thursday 28 March

Royal Theatre | Canberra, ACT

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 30 March

The Star Event Centre | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 2 April

Michael Fowler Centre | Wellington, NZ

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday 4 April

The Civic | Auckland, NZ

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.co.nz

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

