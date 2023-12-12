Gladys Knight To Perform One Last Time for Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

Gladys Knight will return to Australia and New Zealand in 2024 for a final tour.
The soul legend was last in Australia in February 2020, just before the Covid lockdowns shut down the world.
Gladys said in a statement, “I’m so grateful to be visiting these beautiful places again and be able to share my music with the fans who are so hospitable and embrace us with open arms. The spirit and soul brought to our performances by these amazing audiences is unmatched the world over.”
Gladys Knight formed her band The Pips in 1952 with her brother Merald (Bubba), sister Brenda and cousins Eleanor and William. They recorded their first record in 1957. The 1961 single ‘Every Beat Of My Heart’ was their first hit.
In 1966 the group signed to Motown Records. They had their first Motown hit with ‘I Heard In Through The Grapevine’, written for them by Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong, in 1967.
The biggest hit for Gladys Knight and the Pips was ‘Midnight Train To Georgia’ in 1973.
GLADYS KNIGHT
THE FAREWELL TOUR TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
MARCH & APRIL 2024
Presented by MG Live, Arena Touring & Frontier Touring
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/gladysknight
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 18 December, 10am local time
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Tuesday 19 December, 11am local time
Tuesday 19 March
Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Thursday 21 March
Festival Theatre | Adelaide, SA
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 23 March
Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre Great Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Sunday 24 March
The Star Gold Coast | Gold Coast, QLD
Lic. All Ages – all persons who are under 18 must be accompanied by an adult
ticketek.com.au
Tuesday 26 March
Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
artscentremelbourne.com.au
Thursday 28 March
Royal Theatre | Canberra, ACT
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 30 March
The Star Event Centre | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Tuesday 2 April
Michael Fowler Centre | Wellington, NZ
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz
Thursday 4 April
The Civic | Auckland, NZ
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.
We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.
