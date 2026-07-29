 Glen Hansard Killed In Dublin Motorcycle Crash Aged 56 - Noise11 Music News
Glen Hansard with The Frames photo by Ros O'Gorman

Glen Hansard with The Frames photo by Ros O'Gorman

Glen Hansard Killed In Dublin Motorcycle Crash Aged 56

by Paul Cashmere on July 29, 2026

in News

Irish music icon Glen Hansard has died following a early morning motorcycle crash in Dublin. The 56-year-old Oscar winner, who rose to prominence as the frontman of legendary rock band The Frames before achieving global acclaim with the film Once, was killed in a single-vehicle collision in the Strawberry Beds area on Wednesday morning. Emergency services were called to the scene at 4.30am, where paramedics treated the musician before he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The sudden loss of Hansard removes one of contemporary Irish music’s most vital and enduring voices. Rising from the busking scene on Dublin’s Grafton Street to the red carpets of Hollywood, Hansard bridged the gap between raw street performance, indie rock, and international cinematic songwriting. His work set a benchmark for independent artists, proving that uncompromising, emotionally charged storytelling could capture a global audience without sacrificing its authentic roots.

Hansard’s management issued an official statement on behalf of his family shortly after the tragic news broke.

“With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Glen Hansard who passed away, in the early hours of this morning, following a road traffic accident in Dublin,” the statement read. “Glen’s family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time. The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene.”

Gardaí have launched an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash on the R109 Lower Road near Tinkers Hill. Hansard is survived by his wife, Finnish poet Maire Saaritsa, and their young son, who was born in October 2022.

Born in Dublin in 1970, Hansard quit school at age 13 to hone his craft busking on local streets. In 1990, he formed The Frames, a group that quickly became a cornerstone of the Irish rock scene, delivering acclaimed albums including Fitzcarraldo and For the Birds. His profile expanded globally in 1991 when he appeared as guitarist Outspan Foster in Alan Parker’s feature film The Commitments.

His defining career breakthrough came with the 2007 musical film Once, directed by former Frames bandmate John Carney. Starring alongside Czech musician Markéta Irglová, Hansard co-wrote the film’s signature ballad, “Falling Slowly,” which earned the duo the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008. The creative partnership evolved into The Swell Season, yielding the critically praised 2009 album Strict Joy, while the film itself was later adapted into a Tony-winning Broadway musical.

Beyond his group endeavors, Hansard forged a successful solo career starting with 2012’s Rhythm and Repose, followed by the Grammy-nominated 2015 release Didn’t He Ramble, 2018’s Between Two Shores, and 2023’s All That Was East Is West of Me Now. Across his three-decade career, he was a frequent collaborator with international figures including Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and Bruce Springsteen.

Hansard remained deeply tied to his roots, maintaining a fierce commitment to social activism and community spirit. He famously spearheaded annual Christmas Eve busking sessions on Grafton Street alongside peers such as Bono, Imelda May, and Damien Dempsey to raise funds for the Dublin Simon Community, and took a prominent stand in activist movements supporting housing initiatives across Ireland.

Authorities continue their investigation into the Dublin road incident, with tributes pouring in from artists and fans worldwide honoring a titan of modern songcraft.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Young 2009 photo by Ros OGorman
Neil Young Archives Volume 4 To Finally Release Legendary 1995 Dublin Concert With Pearl Jam

One of the most anticipated unreleased projects in Neil Young's catalogue is finally set for an official release. Young has confirmed that the complete August 26, 1995 concert recorded at Dublin's RDS Simmonscourt Pavilion with members of Pearl Jam will debut as part of Neil Young Archives Volume 4, while a companion vinyl release drawn from the same performance is also being prepared from the original analogue master tapes.

June 1, 2026
Bon Jovi, Photo By Damien Loverso
Bon Jovi Announce 2026 ‘Forever Tour’ Following Jon Bon Jovi’s Recovery From Vocal Surgery

After a four-year break from touring, Bon Jovi are set to make a triumphant return to the world stage with the Forever Tour, the band's first major outing since Jon Bon Jovi's life-changing vocal surgery in 2022. The global trek marks a remarkable comeback for the New Jersey rock icons, whose anthems have defined generations of fans since the early 1980s.

October 23, 2025
Angus Young of AC/DC at Power Trip 2023 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson
AC/DC Conclude ‘Power Up’ European and UK And There Are No Further Dates (So Far)

AC/DC have concluded dates for the European and UK Power Up tour but no new regions have been added.

August 20, 2024
East 17, music news, Noise11.com
East 17 Draw 30 Fans To 833 Capacity Show

The East 17 reunion has failed miserably with just 30 fans turning up for a show that would hold 833 in Dublin.

June 30, 2015
Phil Lynott statue
Phil Lynott Statue Damaged By Drunks

The statue of Thin Lizzy's late guitar master Phil Lynott was pushed over and badly damaged.

May 14, 2013