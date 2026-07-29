Glen Hansard Killed In Dublin Motorcycle Crash Aged 56 - Noise11 Music News

Irish music icon Glen Hansard has died following a early morning motorcycle crash in Dublin. The 56-year-old Oscar winner, who rose to prominence as the frontman of legendary rock band The Frames before achieving global acclaim with the film Once, was killed in a single-vehicle collision in the Strawberry Beds area on Wednesday morning. Emergency services were called to the scene at 4.30am, where paramedics treated the musician before he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The sudden loss of Hansard removes one of contemporary Irish music’s most vital and enduring voices. Rising from the busking scene on Dublin’s Grafton Street to the red carpets of Hollywood, Hansard bridged the gap between raw street performance, indie rock, and international cinematic songwriting. His work set a benchmark for independent artists, proving that uncompromising, emotionally charged storytelling could capture a global audience without sacrificing its authentic roots.

Hansard’s management issued an official statement on behalf of his family shortly after the tragic news broke.

“With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Glen Hansard who passed away, in the early hours of this morning, following a road traffic accident in Dublin,” the statement read. “Glen’s family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time. The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene.”

Gardaí have launched an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash on the R109 Lower Road near Tinkers Hill. Hansard is survived by his wife, Finnish poet Maire Saaritsa, and their young son, who was born in October 2022.

Born in Dublin in 1970, Hansard quit school at age 13 to hone his craft busking on local streets. In 1990, he formed The Frames, a group that quickly became a cornerstone of the Irish rock scene, delivering acclaimed albums including Fitzcarraldo and For the Birds. His profile expanded globally in 1991 when he appeared as guitarist Outspan Foster in Alan Parker’s feature film The Commitments.

His defining career breakthrough came with the 2007 musical film Once, directed by former Frames bandmate John Carney. Starring alongside Czech musician Markéta Irglová, Hansard co-wrote the film’s signature ballad, “Falling Slowly,” which earned the duo the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008. The creative partnership evolved into The Swell Season, yielding the critically praised 2009 album Strict Joy, while the film itself was later adapted into a Tony-winning Broadway musical.

Beyond his group endeavors, Hansard forged a successful solo career starting with 2012’s Rhythm and Repose, followed by the Grammy-nominated 2015 release Didn’t He Ramble, 2018’s Between Two Shores, and 2023’s All That Was East Is West of Me Now. Across his three-decade career, he was a frequent collaborator with international figures including Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and Bruce Springsteen.

Hansard remained deeply tied to his roots, maintaining a fierce commitment to social activism and community spirit. He famously spearheaded annual Christmas Eve busking sessions on Grafton Street alongside peers such as Bono, Imelda May, and Damien Dempsey to raise funds for the Dublin Simon Community, and took a prominent stand in activist movements supporting housing initiatives across Ireland.

Authorities continue their investigation into the Dublin road incident, with tributes pouring in from artists and fans worldwide honoring a titan of modern songcraft.

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