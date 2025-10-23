Bon Jovi Announce 2026 ‘Forever Tour' Following Jon Bon Jovi's Recovery From Vocal Surgery - Noise11.com

After a four-year break from touring, Bon Jovi are set to make a triumphant return to the world stage with the Forever Tour, the band’s first major outing since Jon Bon Jovi’s life-changing vocal surgery in 2022. The global trek marks a remarkable comeback for the New Jersey rock icons, whose anthems have defined generations of fans since the early 1980s.

Produced by Live Nation, the Forever Tour will kick off with four massive nights at Madison Square Garden in New York in July 2026 before crossing the Atlantic for stadium shows in the UK and Ireland. The European leg will include headline appearances at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, Dublin’s Croke Park, and London’s Wembley Stadium – all venues that have hosted some of the most iconic moments in Bon Jovi’s touring history.

Jon Bon Jovi, now 63, says the return to the stage is as emotional as it is exciting. “There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together,” he said. “I’m lucky enough to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience. I get to stand in the we of our concerts. I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited.”

Jon’s journey back to performing was chronicled in the 2024 docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which gave fans a raw, unfiltered look at his recovery after undergoing delicate vocal cord surgery. The series also charted the band’s rise from the New Jersey bar circuit to becoming one of the world’s most successful rock bands.

Bon Jovi’s story began in 1983 when Runaway gave the fledgling group their first hit.

Three years later, the 1986 album Slippery When Wet catapulted them to global superstardom with Livin’ On A Prayer, You Give Love A Bad Name, and Wanted Dead Or Alive. The album sold over 28 million copies worldwide, cementing their place in rock history.

Through the late 1980s and 1990s, Bon Jovi dominated arenas and airwaves alike with back-to-back multi-platinum albums New Jersey (1988) and Keep The Faith (1992), and later These Days (1995). Their stadium-filling tours became legendary – from the Slippery When Wet Tour (1986-1987) and New Jersey Syndicate Tour (1988-1990) to the Lost Highway Tour (2007-2008) and Because We Can Tour (2013). By the time This House Is Not For Sale Tour wrapped in 2019, Bon Jovi had performed more than 2,800 shows in over 50 countries.

The Forever Tour signals a powerful new era for the band. Alongside the tour announcement comes Forever (Legendary Edition), a collaborative reimagining of Bon Jovi’s 2024 album Forever, featuring guest appearances from Bruce Springsteen, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Jason Isbell, Carin Leon, Joe Elliott, Robbie Williams, and Avril Lavigne.

Jon Bon Jovi describes the project as “an album borne out of necessity.” “My vocal surgery and rehab played out while releasing Forever in 2024. I was singing well enough in the studio, but the demands of touring were out of reach,” he said.

“Without the ability to promote an album we were proud of, I called on friends to help. The result is an album with new spirit – a collaboration that proves we all get by with a little help from our friends.”

Bon Jovi 2026 Forever Tour Dates

United States

Tuesday, July 7 – New York, Madison Square Garden

Thursday, July 9 – New York, Madison Square Garden

Sunday, July 12 – New York, Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, July 14 – New York, Madison Square Garden

United Kingdom & Ireland

Friday, August 28 – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday, August 30 – Dublin, Croke Park

Friday, September 4 – London, Wembley Stadium

Tickets go on general sale Thursday, 31 October 2025.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)