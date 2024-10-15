 Jon Bon Jovi Endorses Kamala Harris - Noise11.com

Jon Bon Jovi Endorses Kamala Harris

by Music-News.com on October 16, 2024

in News

Jon Bon Jovi has announced his endorsement of Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States.

His backing comes in the form of a new music video for The People’s House.

The song was first released in June as part of Bon Jovi’s album Forever. Now, the band has launched the accompanying music video, in which they sing together across several locations.

In a social media post to accompany the video release, Bon Jovi emphatically pledged his support for Kamala Harris.

“The People’s House is a song that celebrates this beautiful place that we call home, from sea to shining sea. The truth matters. And the truth is on election day I’ll be voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because I believe in the power of we, not of me. I’ve written a song reminding us that out of many, we are still one.”

Tim Walz, who will be the next Vice President of the US should Harris get elected, responded to Bon Jovi’s support, commenting on the post, “Thanks, man – so grateful to have your support!”

In the past, Bon Jovi has supported other Democratic candidates for President. He was appointed by former President Barack Obama to the White House Council for Community Solutions in 2010.

music-news.com

