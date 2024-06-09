 Bon Jovi Won't Tour New Album - Noise11.com
Bon Jovi Won’t Tour New Album

by Music-News.com on June 10, 2024

Jon Bon Jovi is “not quite” ready to tour again just yet.

Bon Jovi – who opens up about his life and career in the upcoming Disney+ documentary ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ – is still in vocal therapy after undergoing surgery in 2022 but has “set the bar” for himself and seems determined to get back on stage at some point.

Asked if he has any plans to ever hit the road again, he told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I’m seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s been a long process — it’s been two years — and look, I’m not quite there yet.

“[It would be ] two and a half hours, four nights a week – this is the bar I set for myself… I don’t mess around when we go out.”

Despite this, Jon recently admitted that he felt “good” with the idea of quitting life on the road if he discovers things are not up to scratch with his vocal dexterity.

He told The Sunday Times: “It’s the parallel storyline, right? This is the first time I’m saying this. If the singing is not great, if I can’t be the guy I once was … then I’m done. And I’m good with that.

“There is a big difference between being in a studio and going out on the road. We have just recorded a new album. I sing in vocal therapy every day. But I want to perform for two and a half hours a night, four nights a week — and I know how good I can be, so if I can’t be that guy … put it this way, I don’t ever need to be the fat Elvis.”

