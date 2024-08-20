 AC/DC Conclude ‘Power Up’ European and UK And There Are No Further Dates (So Far) - Noise11.com
Angus Young of AC/DC at Power Trip 2023 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson

AC/DC Conclude ‘Power Up’ European and UK And There Are No Further Dates (So Far)

by Paul Cashmere on August 20, 2024

in News

AC/DC have concluded dates for the European and UK Power Up tour but no new regions have been added.

No American dates have been listed for the tour and the expected Australian dates for 2025 are yet to eventuate.

AC/DC played 24 dates across Europe and the UK in 2024. The setlist was pretty much the same every night ‘Shot Down In Flames’ was played 23 or the 24 dates. ‘Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be’ popped up three times and ‘Dog Eat Dog’ and ‘Givin The Dog A Bone’ were both played twice.

AC/DC 2024 has Chris Chaney on Bass and Matt Laug on Drums with Brian Johnson on Vocals, Stevie Young on Rhythm Guitar and Angus Young on Lead Guitar. Cliff Williams performed at Power Trip in 2023 but has decided not to go on this tour. Bass player Chris Chaney was a member of Jane’s Addiction, Alanis Morissette’s band and Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders. Matt Laug has also played with Alanis as well as Slash and Alice Cooper.

AC/DC Setlist , Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland 17 August 2024

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Back in Black (from Back In Black, 1980)
Demon Fire (from Power Up, 2020)
Shot Down in Flames (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Thunderstruck (from The Razor’s Edge, 1990)
Have a Drink on Me (from Back In Black, 1980)
Hells Bells (from Back In Black, 1980)
Shot in the Dark (from Power Up, 2020)
Stiff Upper Lip (from Stiff Upper Lip, 2000)
Highway to Hell (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Shoot to Thrill (from Back In Black, 1980)
Sin City (from Powerage, 1978)
Rock ‘n’ Roll Train (from Black Ice, 2008)
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (from Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)
High Voltage (from TNT, 1975)
Riff Raff (from Powerage, 1978)
You Shook Me All Night Long (from Back In Black, 1980)
Whole Lotta Rosie (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)
Let There Be Rock (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

TNT (from TNT, 1975)
For Those About To Rock (from For Those About To Rock, 1981)

