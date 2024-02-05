Grammy Awards 2024 - The Complete Winners List FINAL - Noise11.com

With the Grammy Awards live from Los Angeles today, Noise11 will update you with the winners as they happen. The show is now over with Taylor Swift winning her fourth Album of the Year making her the artist who has now won the most Grammy Album of the Year awards ever.
2024 Grammy Awards Nominees and Winners
Dr. Dre Global Impact Award
Jay-Z
Record of the Year
“Worship” — Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough” — boygenius
WINNER: “Flowers” — Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For?” from the Motion Picture Barbie — Billie Eilish
“On My Mama” — Victoria Monét
“Vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill” — SZA
Album of the Year
World Music Radio — Jon Batiste
The Record — Boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe
Guts — Olivia Rodrigo
WINNER: Midnights — Taylor Swift
SOS — SZA
Song of the Year
“A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Butterfly” — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
“Dance the Night” (From “Barbie the Album”) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
“Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
“Vampire” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
WINNER: “What Was I Made For?” [From the Motion Picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
WINNER: Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
WINNER: Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
WINNER: Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Best Pop Solo Performance
WINNER: “Flowers” — Miley Cyrus
“Paint The Town Red” — Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For? from The Motion Picture Barbie — Billie Eilish
“Vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Thousand Miles” — Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
“Candy Necklace” — Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
“Never Felt So Alone” — Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
“Karma” — Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
WINNER: “Ghost in the Machine” — SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Vocal Album
Chemistry — Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
Guts — Olivia Rodrigo
– (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Midnights — Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F” — Aphex Twin
“Loading” — James Blake
“Higher Than Ever Before” — Disclosure
“Strong” — Romy & Fred again..
WINNER: “Rumble” — Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
Best Pop Dance Recording
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” — David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
“Miracle” — Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding
WINNER: “Padam Padam” — Kylie Minogue
“One in a Million” — Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
“Rush” — Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers
WINNER: Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again..
Kx5 — Kx5
Quest for Fire — Skrillex
Best Rock Performance
“Sculptures of Anything Goes” — Arctic Monkeys
“More Than a Love Song” — Black Pumas
WINNER: “Not Strong Enough” — Boygenius
“Rescued” — Foo Fighters
“Lux Æterna” — Metallica
Best Metal Performance
“Bad Man” — Disturbed
“Phantom of the Opera” — Ghost
WINNER: “72 Seasons” — Metallica
“Hive Mind” — Slipknot
“Jaded” — Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
“Angry” — The Rolling Stones
“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Emotion Sickness” — Queens of the Stone Age
WINNER: “Not Strong Enough” — Boygenius
“Rescued” — Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are — Foo Fighters
Starcatcher — Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons — Metallica
WINNER: This Is Why — Paramore
In Times New Roman… — Queens of the Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Belinda Says” — Alvvays
“Body Paint” — Arctic Monkeys
“Cool About It” — Boygenius
“A&W” — Lana Del Rey
WINNER: “This Is Why” — Paramore
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car — Arctic Monkeys
WINNER: The Record — Boygenius
Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island — Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying — PJ Harvey
Best R&B Performance
“Summer Too Hot” — Chris Brown
“Back to Love” — Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley
WINNER: “ICU” — Coco Jones
“How Does It Make You Feel” — Victoria Monét
“Kill Bill” — SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Simple” — Babyface feat. Coco Jones
“Lucky” — Kenyon Dixon
“Hollywood” — Victoria Monét feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
WINNER: “Good Morning” — PJ Morton feat. Susan Carol
“Love Language” — SZA
Best R&B Song
“Angel” — Halle
“Back To Love” — Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley
“ICU” — Coco Jones
“On My Mama” — Victoria Monét
WINNER: “Snooze” — SZA
Best Progressive R&B Album
Since I Have a Lover —
Love Album: Off the Grid — Diddy
Nova — Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy
The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe
WINNER: SOS — SZA
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out — Babyface
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) — Coco Jones
Special Occasion — Emily King
WINNER: Jaguar II — Victoria Monét
Clear 2: Soft Life EP — Summer Walker
Best Rap Performance
“The Hillbillies” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Love Letter” — Black Thought
“Rich Flex” — Drake & 21 Savage
WINNER: “Scientists & Engineers” — Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
“Players” — Coi Leray
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Sittin’ on Top of the World” — Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
“Attention” — Doja Cat
“Spin Bout U” — Drake & 21 Savage
WINNER: “All My Life” — Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
“Low” — SZA
Best Rap Song
“Attention” — Doja Cat
“Barbie World” — Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
“Just Wanna Rock” — Lil Uzi Vert
“Rich Flex” — Drake & 21 Savage
WINNER: “Scientists & Engineers” — Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane
Best Rap Album
Her Loss — Drake & 21 Savage
WINNER: Michael — Killer Mike
Heroes & Villains — Metro Boomin
King’s Disease III — Nas
Utopia — Travis Scott
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited — Queen Sheba
For Your Consideration’24 – The Album — Prentice Powell and Shawn William
Grocery Shopping With My Mother — Kevin Powell
WINNER: The Light Inside — J. Ivy
When the Poems Do What They Do — Aja Monet
Best Jazz Performance
“Movement 18′ (Heroes)” — Jon Batiste
“Basquiat” — Lakecia Benjamin
“Vulnerable (Live)” — Adam Blackstone feat. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
“But Not for Me” — Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
WINNER: “Tight” — Samara Joy
Best Jazz Vocal Album
For Ella 2 — Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
Alive at the Village Vanguard — Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
Lean In — Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke
Mélusine — Cécile McLorin Salvant
WINNER: How Love Begins — Nicole Zuraitis
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
The Source — Kenny Barron
Phoenix — Lakecia Benjamin
Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn — Adam Blackstone
WINNER: The Winds of Change — Billy Childs
Dream Box — Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo — ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
Dynamic Maximum Tension — Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
WINNER: Basie Swings the Blues — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart
Olympians — Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest
The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions — Mingus Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Quietude — Eliane Elias
My Heart Speaks — Ivan Lins With the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
Vox Humana — Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
Cometa — Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente
WINNER: El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2 — Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Love in Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
Live at the Piano — Cory Henry
WINNER: The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim — Liz Callaway
Pieces of Treasure — Rickie Lee Jones
WINNER: Bewitched — Laufey
Holidays Around the World — Pentatonix
Only the Strong Survive — Bruce Springsteen
Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 — Various Artists
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
WINNER: As We Speak — Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, feat. Rakesh Chaurasia
On Becoming — House of Waters
Jazz Hands — Bob James
The Layers — Julian Lage
All One — Ben Wendel
Best Musical Theater Album
Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
WINNER: Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Country Solo Performance
“In Your Love” — Tyler Childers
“Buried” — Brandy Clark
“Fast Car” — Luke Combs
“The Last Thing on My Mind” — Dolly Parton
WINNER: “White Horse” — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“High Note” — Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings
“Nobody’s Nobody” — Brothers Osborne
WINNER: “I Remember Everything” — Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” — Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
“Save Me” — Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
“We Don’t Fight Anymore” — Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
“Buried” — Brandy Clark
“I Remember Everything” — Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
“In Your Love” — Tyler Childers
“Last Night” — Morgan Wallen
WINNER: “White Horse” — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
Rustin’ in the Rain — Tyler Childers
WINNER: Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson
Best American Roots Performance
“Butterfly” — Jon Batiste
“Heaven Help Us All” — The Blind Boys of Alabama
“Inventing the Wheel” — Madison Cunningham
“You Louisiana Man” — Rhiannon Giddens
WINNER: “Eve Was Black” — Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
“Friendship” — The Blind Boys of Alabama
“Help Me Make It Through the Night” — Tyler Childers
WINNER: “Dear Insecurity” — Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile
“King of Oklahoma” — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
“The Returner” — Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
“Blank Page” — The War and Treaty
“California Sober” — Billy Strings feat. Willie Nelson
WINNER: “Cast Iron Skillet” — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
“Dear Insecurity” — Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile
“The Returner” — Allison Russell
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions — Rodney Crowell
You’re the One — Rhiannon Giddens
WINNER: Weathervanes — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Returner — Allison Russell
Best Bluegrass Album
Radio John: Songs of John Hartford — Sam Bush
Lovin’ of the Game — Michael Cleveland
Mighty Poplar — Mighty Poplar
Bluegrass — Willie Nelson
Me/And/Dad — Billy Strings
WINNER: City of Gold — Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Best Traditional Blues Album
Ridin’ — Eric Bibb
The Soul Side of Sipp — Mr. Sipp
Life Don’t Miss Nobody — Tracy Nelson
Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge — John Primer
WINNER: All My Love for You — Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Death Wish Blues — Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton
Healing Time — Ruthie Foster
Live in London — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
WINNER: Blood Harmony — Larkin Poe
LaVette! — Bettye LaVette
Best Folk Album
Traveling Wildfire — Dom Flemons
I Only See the Moon — The Milk Carton Kids
WINNER: Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live] — Joni Mitchell
Celebrants — Nickel Creek
Jubilee — Old Crow Medicine Show
Seven Psalms — Paul Simon
Folkocracy — Rufus Wainwright
Best Regional Roots Music Album
WINNER: New Beginnings — Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
Live at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers
WINNER: Live: Orpheum Theater Nola — Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
Made in New Orleans — New Breed Brass Band
Too Much to Hold — New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Live at the Maple Leaf — The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“God Is Good” — Stanley Brown feat. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard
“Feel Alright (Blessed)” — Erica Campbell
“Lord Do It for Me (Live)” — Zacardi Cortez
“God Is” — Melvin Crispell III
WINNER: “All Things” — Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Believe” — Blessing Offor
“Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]” — Cody Carnes
“Thank God I Do” — Lauren Daigle
“Love Me Like I Am” — For King & Country feat. Jordin Sparks
WINNER: “Your Power” — Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
“God Problems” — Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine
Best Gospel Album
I Love You — Erica Campbell
Hymns (Live) — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
The Maverick Way — Maverick City Music
My Truth — Jonathan McReynolds
WINNER: All Things New: Live in Orlando — Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
My Tribe — Blessing Offor
Emanuel — Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
Lauren Daigle — Lauren Daigle
WINNER: Church Clothes 4 — Lecrae
I Believe — Phil Wickham
Best Roots Gospel Album
Tribute to the King — The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
WINNER: Echoes of the South — Blind Boys Of Alabama
Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times — Becky Isaacs Bowman
Meet Me At the Cross — Brian Free & Assurance
Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light — Gaither Vocal Band
Best Latin Pop Album
La Cuarta Hoja — Pablo Alborán
Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 — AleMor
A Ciegas — Paula Arenas
La Neta — Pedro Capó
Don Juan — Maluma
WINNER: X Mí (Vol. 1) — Gaby Moreno
Best Música Urbana Album
SATURNO — Rauw Alejandro
WINNER: MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO — Karol G
DATA — Tainy
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
MARTÍNEZ — Cabra
Leche De Tigre — Diamante Eléctrico
WINNER: Vida Cotidiana — Juanes
WINNER: De Todas Las Flores — Natalia Lafourcade
EADDA9223 — Fito Paez
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Bordado a Mano — Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez — Lila Downs
Motherflower — Flor De Toloache
Amor Como en Las Películas de Antes — Lupita Infante
WINNER: GÉNESIS — Peso Pluma
Best Tropical Latin Album
WINNER: Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) — Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Voy A Ti — Luis Figueroa
Niche Sinfónico — Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
VIDA — Omara Portuondo
MIMY & TONY — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así — Carlos Vives
Best Global Music Performance
“Shadow Forces” — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily
“Alone” — Burna Boy
“Feel” — Davido
“Milagro y Disastre” — Silvana Estrada
“Abundance in Millets” — Falu & Gaurav Shah (feat. PM Narendra Modi)
WINNER: “Pashto” — Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain feat. Rakesh Chaurasia
“Todo Colores” — Ibrahim Maalouf feat. Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas
Best African Music Performance
“Amapiano” — Asake & Olamide
“City Boys” — Burna Boy
“Unavailable” — Davido feat. Musa Keys
“Rush” — Ayra Starr
WINNER: “Water” — Tyla
Best Global Music Album
Epifanías — Susana Baca
History — Bokanté
I Told Them… — Burna Boy
Timeless — Davido
WINNER: This Moment — Shakti
Best Reggae Album
Born for Greatness — Buju Banton
Simma — Beenie Man
Cali Roots Riddim 2023 — Collie Buddz
No Destroyer — Burning Spear
WINNER: Colors of Royal — Julian Marley & Antaeus
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Aquamarine — Kirsten Agresta-Copely
Moments of Beauty — Omar Akram
Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks) — Ólafur Arnalds
Ocean Dreaming Ocean — David Darling & Hans Christian
WINNER: So She Howls — Carla Patullo feat. Tonality And The Scorchio Quartet
Best Children’s Music Album
Ahhhhh! — Andrew & Polly
Ancestars — Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon
Hip Hope for Kids! — DJ Willy Wow!
Taste the Sky — Uncle Jumbo
WINNER: We Grow Together Preschool Songs — 123 Andrés
Best Comedy Album
I Wish You Would — Trevor Noah
I’m an Entertainer — Wanda Sykes
Selective Outrage — Chris Rock
Someone You Love — Sarah Silverman
WINNER: What’s in a Name? — Dave Chappelle
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Big Tree — Meryl Streep
Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder — William Shatner
The Creative Act: A Way of Being — Rick Rubin
It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism — Senator Bernie Sanders
WINNER: The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times — Michelle Obama
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Aurora — Daisy Jones & The Six
WINNER: Barbie the Album — Various Artists
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By — Various Artists
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 — Various Artists
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story — Weird Al Yankovic
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Barbie — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Göransson
The Fabelmans — John Williams
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams
WINNER: Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II — Sarah Schachner
God of War Ragnarök — Bear McCreary
Hogwarts Legacy — Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”
WINNER: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical — Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Barbie World” from Barbie the Album — Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
“Dance the Night” from Barbie the Album — Dua Lipa
“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie the Album — Ryan Gosling
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By — Rihanna
WINNER: “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie the Album — Billie Eilish
Best Music Video
WINNER: I’m Only Sleeping — The Beatles
In Your Love — Tyler Childers
What Was I Made For? — Billie Eilish
Count Me Out — Kendrick Lamar
Rush — Troye Sivan
Best Music Film
WINNER: Moonage Daydream — David Bowie
How I’m Feeling Now — Lewis Capaldi
Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour — Kendrick Lamar
I Am Everything — Little Richard
Dear Mama — Tupac Shakur
Best Recording Package
The Art Of Forgetting — Caroline Rose, art director (Caroline Rose)
Cadenza 21′ — Hsing-Hui Cheng, art director (Ensemble Cadenza 21′)
Electrophonic Chronic — Perry Shall, art director (The Arcs)
Gravity Falls — Iam8bit, art director (Brad Breeck)
Migration — Yu Wei, art director (Leaf Yeh)
WINNER: Stumpwork — Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck, art directors (Dry Cleaning)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel — Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy & Mark Ohe, art directors (Neutral Milk Hotel)
WINNER: For the Birds: The Birdsong Project — Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists)
Gieo — Duy Dao, art director (Ngot)
Inside: Deluxe Box Set — Bo Burnham & Daniel Calderwood, art directors (Bo Burnham)
Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition — Masaki Koike, art director (Lou Reed)
Best Album Notes
Evenings at the Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) — Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy)
I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn — Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Howdy Glenn)
Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions — Vik Sohonie, album notes writer (Iftin Band)
Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings From the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 — Jeff Place & John Troutman, album notes writers (Various Artists)
WINNER: Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos — Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker, album notes writers (Various Artists)
Best Historical Album
Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17 — Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Steve Addabbo, Greg Calbi, Steve Fallone, Chris Shaw & Mark Wilder, mastering engineers (Bob Dylan)
The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922 — Colin Hancock, Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer; Richard Martin, restoration engineer (Various Artists)
Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings From the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 — Jeff Place & John Troutman, compilation producers; Randy LeRoy & Charlie Pilzer, mastering engineers; Mike Petillo & Charlie Pilzer, restoration engineers (Various Artists)
Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition — Laurie Anderson, Don Fleming, Jason Stern, Matt Sulllivan & Hal Willner, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer; John Baldwin, restoration engineer (Lou Reed)
WINNER: Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos — Robert Gordon, Deanie Parker, Cheryl Pawelski, Michele Smith & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves, restoration engineer (Various Artists)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Desire, I Want to Turn Into You — Macks Faulkron, Daniel Harle, Caroline Polachek & Geoff Swan, engineers; Mike Bozzi & Chris Gehringer, mastering engineers (Caroline Polachek)
History — Nic Hard, engineer; Dave McNair, mastering engineer (Bokanté)
WINNER: Jaguar II — John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio “Teezio” Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Victoria Monét)
Multitudes — Michael Harris, Robbie Lackritz, Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers (Feist)
The Record — Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit & Sarah Tudzin, engineers; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer (Boygenius)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
The Blue Hour — Patrick Dillett, Mitchell Graham, Jesse Lewis, Kyle Pyke, Andrew Scheps & John Weston, engineers; Helge Sten, mastering engineer (Shara Nova & A Far Cry)
WINNER: Contemporary American Composers — David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Fandango — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Sanlikol: A Gentleman of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor — Christopher Moretti & John Weston, engineers; Shauna Barravecchio & Jesse Lewis, mastering engineers (Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry)
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost
Morten Lindberg
Dmitriy Lipay
WINNER: Elaine Martone
Brian Pidgeon
Best Remixed Recording
“Alien Love Call” — BADBADNOTGOOD, remixers (Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD feat. Blood Orange)
“New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)” — Dom Dolla, remixer (Gorillaz feat. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown)
“Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)” — Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, remixer (Lane 8)
WINNER: “Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)” — Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode)
“Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)” — Terry Hunter, remixer (Mariah Carey)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Act 3 (Immersive Edition) — Ryan Ulyate, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ryan Ulyate, immersive producer (Ryan Ulyate)
Blue Clear Sky — Chuck Ainlay, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Chuck Ainlay, immersive producer (George Strait)
WINNER: The Diary Of Alicia Keys — George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Alicia Keys & Ann Mincieli, immersive producers (Alicia Keys)
God Of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack) — Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Kellogg Boynton, Peter Scaturro & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Bear McCreary)
Silence Between Songs — Aaron Short, immersive mastering engineer (Madison Beer)
Best Instrumental Composition
“Amerikkan Skin” — Lakecia Benjamin, composer (Lakecia Benjamin feat. Angela Davis)
“Can You Hear The Music” — Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson)
“Cutey And The Dragon” — Gordon Goodwin & Raymond Scott, composers (Quartet San Francisco feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
WINNER: “Helena’s Theme” — John Williams, composer (John Williams)
“Motion” — Edgar Meyer, composer (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain feat. Rakesh Chaurasia)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella
“Angels We Have Heard On High” — Nkosilathi Emmanuel Sibanda, arranger (Just 6)
“Can You Hear The Music” — Ludwig Göransson, arranger (Ludwig Göransson)
WINNER: “Folsom Prison Blues” — John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin & Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arrangers (The String Revolution feat. Tommy Emmanuel)
“I Remember Mingus” — Hilario Duran, arranger (Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band feat. Paquito D’Rivera)
“Paint It Black” — Esin Aydingoz, Chris Bacon & Alana Da Fonseca, arrangers (Wednesday Addams)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“April In Paris” — Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
“Com Que Voz (Live)” — John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes feat. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest)
“Fenestra” — Godwin Louis, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
WINNER: “In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning” — Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje feat. Jacob Collier)
“Lush Life” — Kendric McCallister, arranger (Samara Joy)
Best Orchestral Performance
WINNER: “Adès: Dante” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
“Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces” — Karina Canellakis, conductor (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra)
“Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
“Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy” — JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
“Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring” — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Best Opera Recording
WINNER: “Blanchard: Champion” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
“Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries” — Gil Rose, conductor; Anthony Roth Costanzo, Kathryn Henry, Jarrett Ott & David Portillo; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus)
“Little: Black Lodge” — Timur; Andrew McKenna Lee & David T. Little, producers (The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet)
Best Choral Performance
“Carols After A Plague” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
“The House Of Belonging” — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)
“Ligeti: Lux Aeterna” — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)
“Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil” — Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)
WINNER: “Saariaho: Reconnaissance” — Nils Schweckendiek, conductor (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“American Stories” — Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet
“Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3” — Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos
“Between Breaths” — Third Coast Percussion
WINNER: “Rough Magic” — Roomful Of Teeth
“Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker” — Catalyst Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Adams, John Luther: “Darkness And Scattered Light” — Robert Black
Akiho: “Cylinders” — Andy Akiho
WINNER: “The American Project” — Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra)
“Difficult Grace” — Seth Parker Woods
“Of Love” — Curtis Stewart
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Because — Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist
Broken Branches — Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist
40@40 — Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist
Rising — Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist
WINNER: Walking In The Dark — Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium
Fandango — Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer
Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich? — Christopher Rountree, conductor; Lewis Pesacov, producer
Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright — Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer
WINNER: Passion For Bach And Coltrane — Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown & Mark Dover, producers
Sardinia — Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Bernie Kirsh, producers
Sculptures — Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho & Sean Dixon, producers
Zodiac Suite — Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor; Aaron Diehl & Eric Jacobsen, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Adès: “Dante” — Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Akiho: “In That Space, At That Time” — Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony)
Brittelle: “Psychedelics” — William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth)
Mazzoli: “Dark With Excessive Bright” — Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic)
WINNER: Montgomery: “Rounds” — Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth)
