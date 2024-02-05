The Beatles Win Best Music Video Grammy For ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ - Noise11.com

48 years after the song was first released on the ‘Revolver’ album, the recent music video for ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ has won the Grammy for Best Music Video.

The nominees for Best Music Video were:

WINNER: The Beatles – “I’m Only Sleeping”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out

Troye Sivan – Rush

‘Revolver’ was nominated for Album of the Year in 1967 but lost to Frank Sinatra for ‘A Man and His Music’.

In the previous year, ‘Help!’ was nominated for Album of the Year but also lost to Frank Sinatra for his ‘September of My Years’. ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ was nominated in 1969 but lost to ‘By The Time I Get To Phoenix’ by Glen Campbell. ‘Abbey Road’ was nominated in 1970 but lost to ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’ self-titled album.

The Beatles only ever won one Grammy Award for Album of the Year when in 1968 ‘Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’ took away the award.

