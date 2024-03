Kylie Minogue and Arcade Fire Splendour Lead Splendour in The Grass 2024 Announcement - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue will headline the first night of Splendour In The Grass 2024 with Future headlining night two and Arcade Fire on night three.

With Splendour In the Grass in July, the dates will align with the 37th anniversary of the first Kylie hit ‘Locomotion’, released in July 1987.

Kylie has had a remarkable career with 46 Top 40 hits in Australia from ‘Locomotion’ to ‘Padam Padam’.

She has also had a stack of number one hits in Australia:

Locomotion (1987)

I Should Be So Lucky (1987)

Got To Be Certain (1987)

Confide In Me (1994)

Spinning Around (2000)

On A Night Like This (2000)

Can’t Get You Out Of My Head (2001)

In Your Eyes (2002)

Slow (2003)

2 Hearts (2007)

Rapper Future also had a recent number one album in Australia with ‘I Never Liked You’ (2022).

Arcade Fire have not played in Australia since the last Big Day Out in 2014. Arcade Fire released their last album ‘We’ in 2022. It reached no 11 in Australia.

Splendour In The Grass 2024 line-up

FRIDAY 19 JULY:

KYLIE (exclusive), G FLIP, TURNSTILE (exclusive) TASH SULTANA, OMAR APOLLO, PARTIBOI69, ANGIE MCMAHON, VIAGRA BOYS, ISOXO, CONFIDENCE MAN, OTOBOKE BEAVER, ALLDAY, A.B. ORIGINAL, YARD ACT, TEEN JESUS & THE JEAN TEASERS, JK-47, LEISURE, KITA ALEXANDER, SKELETEN, RADIO FREE ALICE, BECCA HATCH, NICK WARD, TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNER

MIX UP DJS: DAMEEEELA, BASCHOE, REENIE

THE FOREST: ANTHONY PAPPA, WONGO, MORGAZMK, MILES JACKSON, ARYA, DATA ROAMING, K DIZZY

RAINBOW BAR: GIRLTHING DJS: ELLIE D, SIDEBOOBACQUI CUNNINGHAM, KRISSY JAMAN, YVNGCWEED, DRAG BRUNCH LIPSYNC FOR YOUR LIFE W/ DJ ARGONAUT & THE RAINBOW BAR SUPERSTARS INCLUDING DAPHNE GAYE, DAYTONA, FEMBOT XYZ, JUSTIN TELIQURE, LUNA THICC, MISSY MATRIIX, STEFANI STEFANII, SARAH PROBLEM-HOE, TAMME PONDS

SATURDAY 20 JULY:

FUTURE (exclusive), YEAT, HAYDEN JAMES, FONTAINES D.C. (exclusive), LIZZY MCALPINE, TONES AND I, THE LAST DINNER PARTY, THE PRESETS (DJ SET), POND, BOYWITHUKE, MIDDLE KIDS, BEDDY RAYS, SWIM, COCO & CLAIR CLAIR, MICHAEL MARCAGI, FLOODLIGHTS, RONA., THE DREGGS, TEENAGE JOANS, GOOD NEIGHBOURS, RUM JUNGLE, WILLO, MISS KANINNA, LOGAN

MIX UP DJS: NAYNAY, NAYCAB

THE FOREST: GROUCH, MARNiE, MEGAPIXEL, ISH K, SophDexx, LUCIDREAM, JustTim, CAMILA ROSA

RAINBOW BAR: POOF DOOF DJS: ARGONAUT, DOLLY LLAMA, NIC HOLLAND, JIMI THE KWEEN, YVNGCWEED, DRAG BRUNCH LIPSYNC FOR YOUR LIFE W/ DJ ARGONAUT & THE RAINBOW BAR SUPERSTARS

SUNDAY 21 JULY:

ARCADE FIRE, GIRL IN RED, BABY GRAVY (YUNG GRAVY X BBNO$) ROYEL OTIS, DJ SEINFELD (exclusive), THE KILLS, TV GIRL, THELMA PLUM, FLETCHER, POLARIS, EYEDRESS, SOFIA KOURTESIS, SAM ALFRED, PACIFIC AVENUE, ERIKA DE CASIER, GRENTPEREZ, DANNY OCEAN, OLD MERVS, PARIS PALOMA, 6 SENSE, THE SLINGERS, Vv PETE, BELAIR LIP BOMBS, TRIPLE J UNEARTHED

MIX UP DJS: JHASSIC & RAKISH, BRIA

THE FOREST: OPIUO, GODLANDS, KÄSE KOCHEN, GROUCH IN DUB (solo), APRIL KERRY, SURGE, CROOKS, FarfetchD, SMISH, WREN

RAINBOW BAR: TRANS GLAMORÉ DJS: JACQUI CUNNINGHAM, VICTORIA ANTHONY, YVNGCWEED, ARGONAUT, DOLLY LLAMA, ELLIE D, DRAG BRUNCH LIPSYNC FOR YOUR LIFE W/ DJ NIC HOLLAND & THE RAINBOW BAR SUPERSTARS

PLUS THURSDAY 18 JULY WITH

RAINBOW BAR: JIMI THE KWEEN, KRISSY JAMAN, VICTORIA ANTHONY

