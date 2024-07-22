The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour Stats - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones 2024 ‘Hackney Diamonds’ North American tour has concluded with the final show from Ridgedale, Missouri.

We can now dissect the setlist and look at how the tour played out.

The 20 ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour dates started in Houston, Texas on 28 April 2024.

The Stones performed 44 different songs over the 20 nights. With the new album to promote ‘Hackney Diamonds’ The Stones played six songs from their new album but also six songs from the 1969 classic ‘Let It Bleed’.

Here are the albums The Stones sourced for the setlists:

Albums:

Hackney Diamonds (6)

Let It Bleed (6)

Some Girls (5)

Exile On Main Street (4)

Sticky Fingers (3)

Aftermath (2)

Beggars Banquet (2)

Emotional Rescue (2)

Its Only Rock N Roll (2)

Tattoo You (2)

12×5 (1)

Between The Buttons (1)

Black and Blue (1)

Decembers Children (1)

Stripped (1)

Their Satanic Majesties (1)

Voodoo Lounge (1)

The older songs far outweighed the newer songs. 32 songs of the 44 played where from the 60s and 70s.

Eras:

60s (17)

70s (15)

80s (4)

90s (2)

20s (6)

Here is the alphabetically list of songs played on the tour.

Songs:

Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Beast of Burden (from Some Girls, 1978)

Before They Make Me Run (from Some Girls, 1978)

Bitch (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)

Bite My Head Off (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Dead Flowers (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) (from Its Only Rock and Roll, 1974)

Emotional Rescue (from Emotional Rescue, 1980)

Far Away Eyes (from Some Girls, 1978)

Fool to Cry (from Black and Blue, 1976)

Get Off of My Cloud (from December’s Children, 1965)

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Happy (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (single, 1965)

It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (but I Like It) (from Its Only Rock and Roll, 1974)

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Let It Bleed (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Let’s Spend the Night Together (from Between The Buttons, 1967)

Like a Rolling Stone (from Stripped, 1995)

Little T&A (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Mess It Up (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)

Monkey Man (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Out of Time (from Aftermath UK, 1966)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)

Rocks Off (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Shattered (from Some Girls, 1978)

She’s a Rainbow (from Their Satanic Majesties Request, 1967)

She’s So Cold (from Emotional Rescue, 1980)

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Street Fighting Man (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)

Sweet Sounds of Heaven (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Sweet Virginia (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)

Tell Me Straight (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Time Is on My Side (from 12×5, 1964)

Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Whole Wide World (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Wild Horses (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

You Got Me Rocking (from Voodoo Lounge, 1994)

You Got the Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Here is the final setlist from Missouri:

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Get Off My Cloud (from December’s Children, 1965)

Tumbling Dice Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Let It Bleed (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Street Fighting Man (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)

Whole Wide World (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Mess It Up (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

You Got the Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Little T&A (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Before They Make Me Run (from Some Girls, 1978)

Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)

Honky Tonk Woman (single, 1969)

Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)

Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore:

Sweet Sounds of Heaven (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

I Can’t Get No Satisfaction (single 1965)

