 The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour Stats - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour Stats

by Paul Cashmere on July 22, 2024

in News

The Rolling Stones 2024 ‘Hackney Diamonds’ North American tour has concluded with the final show from Ridgedale, Missouri.

We can now dissect the setlist and look at how the tour played out.

The 20 ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour dates started in Houston, Texas on 28 April 2024.

The Stones performed 44 different songs over the 20 nights. With the new album to promote ‘Hackney Diamonds’ The Stones played six songs from their new album but also six songs from the 1969 classic ‘Let It Bleed’.

Here are the albums The Stones sourced for the setlists:

Albums:

Hackney Diamonds (6)
Let It Bleed (6)
Some Girls (5)
Exile On Main Street (4)
Sticky Fingers (3)
Aftermath (2)
Beggars Banquet (2)
Emotional Rescue (2)
Its Only Rock N Roll (2)
Tattoo You (2)
12×5 (1)
Between The Buttons (1)
Black and Blue (1)
Decembers Children (1)
Stripped (1)
Their Satanic Majesties (1)
Voodoo Lounge (1)

The older songs far outweighed the newer songs. 32 songs of the 44 played where from the 60s and 70s.

Eras:

60s (17)
70s (15)
80s (4)
90s (2)
20s (6)

Here is the alphabetically list of songs played on the tour.

Songs:
Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Beast of Burden (from Some Girls, 1978)
Before They Make Me Run (from Some Girls, 1978)
Bitch (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)
Bite My Head Off (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Dead Flowers (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)
Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) (from Its Only Rock and Roll, 1974)
Emotional Rescue (from Emotional Rescue, 1980)
Far Away Eyes (from Some Girls, 1978)
Fool to Cry (from Black and Blue, 1976)
Get Off of My Cloud (from December’s Children, 1965)
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Happy (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (single, 1965)
It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (but I Like It) (from Its Only Rock and Roll, 1974)
Jumpin’ Jack Flash (single, 1968)
Let It Bleed (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Let’s Spend the Night Together (from Between The Buttons, 1967)
Like a Rolling Stone (from Stripped, 1995)
Little T&A (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Mess It Up (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)
Monkey Man (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Out of Time (from Aftermath UK, 1966)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)
Rocks Off (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
Shattered (from Some Girls, 1978)
She’s a Rainbow (from Their Satanic Majesties Request, 1967)
She’s So Cold (from Emotional Rescue, 1980)
Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Street Fighting Man (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)
Sweet Sounds of Heaven (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Sweet Virginia (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)
Tell Me Straight (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Time Is on My Side (from 12×5, 1964)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
Whole Wide World (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Wild Horses (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
You Got Me Rocking (from Voodoo Lounge, 1994)
You Got the Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Rolling Stones Missouri

Here is the final setlist from Missouri:

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Get Off My Cloud (from December’s Children, 1965)
Tumbling Dice Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Let It Bleed (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Street Fighting Man (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)
Whole Wide World (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Mess It Up (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
You Got the Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Little T&A (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Before They Make Me Run (from Some Girls, 1978)
Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)
Honky Tonk Woman (single, 1969)
Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)
Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore:
Sweet Sounds of Heaven (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
I Can’t Get No Satisfaction (single 1965)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rolling Stones Santa Clara 2024
The Rolling Stones Perform Tour Premiere of ‘Bite My Head Off’

The Rolling Stones have performed their new song ‘Bite My Head Off’ for the first time on the ‘Hackney Diamonds’ North American tour of 2024.

2 days ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue and Arcade Fire Splendour Lead Splendour in The Grass 2024 Announcement

Kylie Minogue will headline the first night of Splendour In The Grass 2024 with Future headlining night two and Arcade Fire on night three.

March 12, 2024
RISING image by Damien Raggatt
ANNOUNCEMENT: RISING 1-16 June 2024, the Complete Program

Here is the official announcement of events for RISING 2024 in Victoria.

March 12, 2024
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Grammy Awards 2024 – The Complete Winners List FINAL

With the Grammy Awards live from Los Angeles today, Noise11 will update you with the winners as they happen. The show is now over with Taylor Swift winning her fourth Album of the Year making her the artist who has now won the most Grammy Album of the Year awards ever.

February 5, 2024
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Only Taylor Swift, Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder Have Won Grammy Album of the Year Three Times

Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Taylor Swift are the only four artists to win Album of the Year three times. If Taylor wins today, she will own the record all to herself.

February 5, 2024
The Beatles Revolver
The Beatles Win Best Music Video Grammy For ‘I’m Only Sleeping’

58 years after the song was first released on the ‘Revolver’ album, the recent music video for ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ has won the Grammy for Best Music Video.

February 5, 2024
Rapper Killer Mike Handcuffed And Escorted Out of Grammy Awards

Killer Mike won three Grammys before he was handcuffed and walked out of the venue.

February 5, 2024