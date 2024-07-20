The Rolling Stones Perform Tour Premiere of ‘Bite My Head Off’ - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones have performed their new song ‘Bite My Head Off’ for the first time on the ‘Hackney Diamonds’ North American tour of 2024.

‘Bite My Head Off’ is the ‘Hackney Diamonds’ rocker featuring Paul McCartney on bass. The Stones performed it at the ‘Hackney Diamonds’ launch in 2023 which indicated it was predetermined for the 2024 tour but did not surface until the 16th show of the tour.

The Stones scheduled a ‘Hackney Diamonds’ double header also for first time at this gig with ‘Bite Your Head Off’ followed by ‘Mess It Up’ in the setlist.

The setlist for Santa Clara, California 17 July 2024 was:

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Get Off My Cloud (from December’s Children, 1965)

Tumbling Dice Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Far Away Eyes (from Some Girls, 1978)

Like a Rolling Stone(Stripped, 1995)

Bite My Head Off (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Mess It Up (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

You Got the Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Little T&A (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Before They Make Me Run (from Some Girls, 1978)

Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)

Honky Tonk Woman (single, 1969)

Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)

Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore:

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)

Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Sweet Sounds of Heaven (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

I Can’t Get No Satisfaction (single 1965)

Next stop Missouri for the last show of the tour on 21 July 2024.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

