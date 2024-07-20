 The Rolling Stones Perform Tour Premiere of ‘Bite My Head Off’ - Noise11.com
Rolling Stones Santa Clara 2024

The Rolling Stones Perform Tour Premiere of ‘Bite My Head Off’

by Paul Cashmere on July 20, 2024

in News

The Rolling Stones have performed their new song ‘Bite My Head Off’ for the first time on the ‘Hackney Diamonds’ North American tour of 2024.

‘Bite My Head Off’ is the ‘Hackney Diamonds’ rocker featuring Paul McCartney on bass. The Stones performed it at the ‘Hackney Diamonds’ launch in 2023 which indicated it was predetermined for the 2024 tour but did not surface until the 16th show of the tour.

The Stones scheduled a ‘Hackney Diamonds’ double header also for first time at this gig with ‘Bite Your Head Off’ followed by ‘Mess It Up’ in the setlist.

The setlist for Santa Clara, California 17 July 2024 was:

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Get Off My Cloud (from December’s Children, 1965)
Tumbling Dice Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Far Away Eyes (from Some Girls, 1978)
Like a Rolling Stone(Stripped, 1995)
Bite My Head Off (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Mess It Up (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
You Got the Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Little T&A (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Before They Make Me Run (from Some Girls, 1978)
Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)
Honky Tonk Woman (single, 1969)
Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)
Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore:
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)
Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Sweet Sounds of Heaven (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
I Can’t Get No Satisfaction (single 1965)

Next stop Missouri for the last show of the tour on 21 July 2024.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue and Arcade Fire Splendour Lead Splendour in The Grass 2024 Announcement

Kylie Minogue will headline the first night of Splendour In The Grass 2024 with Future headlining night two and Arcade Fire on night three.

March 12, 2024
RISING image by Damien Raggatt
ANNOUNCEMENT: RISING 1-16 June 2024, the Complete Program

Here is the official announcement of events for RISING 2024 in Victoria.

March 12, 2024
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Grammy Awards 2024 – The Complete Winners List FINAL

With the Grammy Awards live from Los Angeles today, Noise11 will update you with the winners as they happen. The show is now over with Taylor Swift winning her fourth Album of the Year making her the artist who has now won the most Grammy Album of the Year awards ever.

February 5, 2024
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Only Taylor Swift, Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder Have Won Grammy Album of the Year Three Times

Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Taylor Swift are the only four artists to win Album of the Year three times. If Taylor wins today, she will own the record all to herself.

February 5, 2024
The Beatles Revolver
The Beatles Win Best Music Video Grammy For ‘I’m Only Sleeping’

58 years after the song was first released on the ‘Revolver’ album, the recent music video for ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ has won the Grammy for Best Music Video.

February 5, 2024
Rapper Killer Mike Handcuffed And Escorted Out of Grammy Awards

Killer Mike won three Grammys before he was handcuffed and walked out of the venue.

February 5, 2024
Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson
‘How To Make Gravy’ Movie First Look #VIDEO

The first teaser video for the movie based on Paul Kelly’s classic Christmas song ‘How To Make Gravy’ has been released.

December 21, 2023