Golden Guitar Awards Winners List 2025 - Noise11.com

The 53rd Country Music Awards of Australia were announced in Tamworth on Saturday 25 January 2025. Troy Cassar-Daley was the big winner for the night.
Here is the winners list:
Album of the Year: BETWEEN THE FIRES
Troy Cassar-Daley | Producers: Troy Cassar-Daley, Jeff McCormack, Jordan Power
Alt Country Album of the Year: BETWEEN THE FIRES
Troy Cassar-Daley | Producers: Troy Cassar-Daley, Jeff McCormack, Jordan Power
Contemporary Country Album of the Year: MAYDAY
Casey Barnes | Producers: Michael DeLorenzis and Michael Paynter, MSquared
Traditional Country Album of the Year: SETTING SUNS
Ashleigh Dallas | Producer: Brett Dallas
Male Artist of the Year: TROY CASSAR-DALEY
Female Artist of the Year: MAX JACKSON
Country Music Capital News Group or Duo of the Year: ZAC & GEORGE
Vocal Collaboration of the Year: BEER IN A BAR
The Wolfe Brothers & Kaylee Bell
Bush Ballad of the Year: LAURA & GISELLE
Colin Buchanan | Songwriter: Colin Buchanan
Heritage Song of the Year: WINDRADYNE
Troy Cassar-Daley | Songwriter: Troy Cassar-Daley
Instrumental of the Year: THE RED CENTRE
Lindsay Waddington feat Brendan Radford
Bluegrass Recording of the Year: LET IT BURN
Kristy Cox
New Talent of the Year: LANE PITTMAN
Song of the Year: SOME DAYS
Troy Cassar-Daley | Songwriters: Troy Cassar-Daley & Kevin Bennett
CMT Video of the Year: DHARAWAL
Luke O’Shea | Director: Luke O’Shea & Jay Seeney, Blacklist Productions
Single of the Year: LITTLE MORE COUNTRY
Max Jackson
Top Selling Album of the Year: HIGH
Keith Urban
