 Golden Guitar Awards Winners List 2025 - Noise11.com
Troy Cassar-Daley by Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com

Golden Guitar Awards Winners List 2025

by Noise11.com on January 25, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

The 53rd Country Music Awards of Australia were announced in Tamworth on Saturday 25 January 2025. Troy Cassar-Daley was the big winner for the night.

Watch the 2024 Troy Cassar-Daley interview:

Here is the winners list:

Album of the Year: BETWEEN THE FIRES
Troy Cassar-Daley | Producers: Troy Cassar-Daley, Jeff McCormack, Jordan Power

Alt Country Album of the Year: BETWEEN THE FIRES
Troy Cassar-Daley | Producers: Troy Cassar-Daley, Jeff McCormack, Jordan Power

Contemporary Country Album of the Year: MAYDAY
Casey Barnes | Producers: Michael DeLorenzis and Michael Paynter, MSquared

Traditional Country Album of the Year: SETTING SUNS
Ashleigh Dallas | Producer: Brett Dallas

Male Artist of the Year: TROY CASSAR-DALEY

Female Artist of the Year: MAX JACKSON

Country Music Capital News Group or Duo of the Year: ZAC & GEORGE

Vocal Collaboration of the Year: BEER IN A BAR
The Wolfe Brothers & Kaylee Bell

Bush Ballad of the Year: LAURA & GISELLE
Colin Buchanan | Songwriter: Colin Buchanan

Heritage Song of the Year: WINDRADYNE
Troy Cassar-Daley | Songwriter: Troy Cassar-Daley

Instrumental of the Year: THE RED CENTRE
Lindsay Waddington feat Brendan Radford

Bluegrass Recording of the Year: LET IT BURN
Kristy Cox

New Talent of the Year: LANE PITTMAN

Song of the Year: SOME DAYS
Troy Cassar-Daley | Songwriters: Troy Cassar-Daley & Kevin Bennett

CMT Video of the Year: DHARAWAL
Luke O’Shea | Director: Luke O’Shea & Jay Seeney, Blacklist Productions

Single of the Year: LITTLE MORE COUNTRY
Max Jackson

Top Selling Album of the Year: HIGH
Keith Urban

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

