Golden Guitar Awards Winners List 2025 - Noise11.com

The 53rd Country Music Awards of Australia were announced in Tamworth on Saturday 25 January 2025. Troy Cassar-Daley was the big winner for the night.

Here is the winners list:

Album of the Year: BETWEEN THE FIRES

Troy Cassar-Daley | Producers: Troy Cassar-Daley, Jeff McCormack, Jordan Power

Alt Country Album of the Year: BETWEEN THE FIRES

Troy Cassar-Daley | Producers: Troy Cassar-Daley, Jeff McCormack, Jordan Power

Contemporary Country Album of the Year: MAYDAY

Casey Barnes | Producers: Michael DeLorenzis and Michael Paynter, MSquared

Traditional Country Album of the Year: SETTING SUNS

Ashleigh Dallas | Producer: Brett Dallas

Male Artist of the Year: TROY CASSAR-DALEY

Female Artist of the Year: MAX JACKSON

Country Music Capital News Group or Duo of the Year: ZAC & GEORGE

Vocal Collaboration of the Year: BEER IN A BAR

The Wolfe Brothers & Kaylee Bell

Bush Ballad of the Year: LAURA & GISELLE

Colin Buchanan | Songwriter: Colin Buchanan

Heritage Song of the Year: WINDRADYNE

Troy Cassar-Daley | Songwriter: Troy Cassar-Daley

Instrumental of the Year: THE RED CENTRE

Lindsay Waddington feat Brendan Radford

Bluegrass Recording of the Year: LET IT BURN

Kristy Cox

New Talent of the Year: LANE PITTMAN

Song of the Year: SOME DAYS

Troy Cassar-Daley | Songwriters: Troy Cassar-Daley & Kevin Bennett

CMT Video of the Year: DHARAWAL

Luke O’Shea | Director: Luke O’Shea & Jay Seeney, Blacklist Productions

Single of the Year: LITTLE MORE COUNTRY

Max Jackson

Top Selling Album of the Year: HIGH

Keith Urban

