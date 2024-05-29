 Gondwanaland Live At The Greek Theatre 1989 Is The Next ARCA Release - Noise11.com
Gondwanaland Live At The Greek Theatre 1989

Gondwanaland Live At The Greek Theatre 1989 Is The Next ARCA Release

by Paul Cashmere on May 29, 2024

in News

The 41st release in the Australian Road Crew Association (ARCA) Desk Tape Series is ‘Gondwanaland Live AT The Greek Theatre 1989’.

The Old Greek Theatre was in Bridge Road Richmond. Acts who played there include TISM, Butthole Surfers, Pop Will Eat Itself, Mudhoney, They Might Be Giants, The Cramps, Faith No More, Henry Rollins, Buddy Guy, Died Pretty Paul Kelly, Jesus Jones, Crowded House, Hunters 7 Collectors, Johnny Diesel and the Injectors and Sonic Youth.

The name Gondwanaland reformed to the super continent from 200 million years ago when Antarctica, South America, Africa, India and Australia were one land mass.

Gondwanaland the band formed in Sydney in 1981 and were together until 1992. Co-founder Charlie McMahon continues the band today as Gondwana. The other two members Peter Carolan and Ed Duquemin have released occasional solo albums, Peter in 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2012, Ed in 2002.

‘Gondwanaland Live AT The Greek Theatre 1989’ will be released on June 1, 2024.

TRACKS
1.Drought
2 Deja’Vu
3 Highway
4 Ephemeral Lakes
5 Log Dance
6 Choppers
7 Emu
8 Bullant
9 Rainforest
10 Landmark
11 Troppo Wet
12 Bedrock
13 Danger

https://australianroadcrew.com.au/the-desk-tape-series/

