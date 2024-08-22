Good Things Delivers Big Things For 2024 - Noise11.com

Good Things 2024 is full of surprises. Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins will be backed by Australia’s Delta Riggs, the very first Big Day Out headliner Violent Femmes are on the bill, Kerry King of Slayer will perform live and solo for the first time in Australia for the release of his first solo album, Korn will headline and you’ve got Jet and The Living End … and that’s just the start of it.

HERE IS THE GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL LINE UP:

Korn

Sum 41

Violent Femmes

Electric Callboy

Billy Corgan with Delta Riggs

Mastodon

Kerry King

The Gaslight Anthem

Jet

The Living End

L7

Northlane

Bowling For Soup

Alpha Wolf

Sleeping With Sirens

The Butterfly Effect

311

DATES AND VENUES:

Friday 6 December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (15+)

Saturday 7 December – Centennial Park, Sydney (16+)

Sunday 8 December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (15+)

Early Bird pre-sale tickets on sale Tuesday 27 August @ 10am AEST Time

Sign up now for early bird pre-sale tickets at www.goodthingsfestival.com.au

General Public tickets on sale Thursday 29 August @ 10am AEST Time

https://www.oztix.com.au/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

