Good Things Delivers Big Things For 2024 - Noise11.com

Good Things 2024 is full of surprises. Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins will be backed by Australia’s Delta Riggs, the very first Big Day Out headliner Violent Femmes are on the bill, Kerry King of Slayer will perform live and solo for the first time in Australia for the release of his first solo album, Korn will headline and you’ve got Jet and The Living End … and that’s just the start of it.
HERE IS THE GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL LINE UP:
Korn
Sum 41
Violent Femmes
Electric Callboy
Billy Corgan with Delta Riggs
Mastodon
Kerry King
The Gaslight Anthem
Jet
The Living End
L7
Northlane
Bowling For Soup
Alpha Wolf
Sleeping With Sirens
The Butterfly Effect
311
DATES AND VENUES:
Friday 6 December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (15+)
Saturday 7 December – Centennial Park, Sydney (16+)
Sunday 8 December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (15+)
Early Bird pre-sale tickets on sale Tuesday 27 August @ 10am AEST Time
Sign up now for early bird pre-sale tickets at www.goodthingsfestival.com.au
General Public tickets on sale Thursday 29 August @ 10am AEST Time
https://www.oztix.com.au/
