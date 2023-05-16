Gordon Lightfoot’s Final Album ‘At Royal Albert Hall’ To Be Released - Noise11.com

Gordon Lightfoot’s final album, the live recording ‘At Royal Albert Hall’ was recorded at Gordon’s London concert on 24 May, 2016.
Lightfoot had released the album ‘Solo’ in 2020 made up of demo recordings between 2001 and 2002. Prior to that his last studio was ‘Harmony’ in 2004. Albums before that were released in 1998 and 1993. Lightfoot also only had four albums in the entire 80s.
Gordon Lightfoot began planning the released of ‘At Royal Albert Hall’ in the weeks before his death on May 1, 2023.
The album will be released through Linus Entertainment, the label that released ‘Harmony’ in 2004.
Disc One
The Watchman’s Gone (4:38)
Sea of Tranquility (3:34)
Now and Then (3:22)
All The Lovely Ladies (3:05)
Drifters (3:27)
A Painter Passing Through (4:11)
Christian Island (1:59)
Rainy Day People (2:07)
Shadows (3:15)
Beautiful (3:02)
Carefree Highway (2:22)
Did She Mention My Name (1:37)
Ribbon of Darkness (1:41)
Sundown (3:43)
Disc Two
Sweet Guinevere (2:40)
The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald (6:50)
Never Too Close (3:04)
Don Quixote (4:15)
Minstrel of the Dawn (2:41)
I’d Rather Press On (3:32)
Let It Ride (4:12)
If You Could Read My Mind(3:59)
Restless (3:50)
Baby Step Back (3:44)
Early Morning Rain (4:11)
Waiting For You (3:33)
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook