Gordon Lightfoot’s Final Album ‘At Royal Albert Hall’ To Be Released - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on May 16, 2023

Gordon Lightfoot’s final album, the live recording ‘At Royal Albert Hall’ was recorded at Gordon’s London concert on 24 May, 2016.

Lightfoot had released the album ‘Solo’ in 2020 made up of demo recordings between 2001 and 2002. Prior to that his last studio was ‘Harmony’ in 2004. Albums before that were released in 1998 and 1993. Lightfoot also only had four albums in the entire 80s.

Gordon Lightfoot began planning the released of ‘At Royal Albert Hall’ in the weeks before his death on May 1, 2023.

The album will be released through Linus Entertainment, the label that released ‘Harmony’ in 2004.

Disc One

The Watchman’s Gone (4:38)
Sea of Tranquility (3:34)
Now and Then (3:22)
All The Lovely Ladies (3:05)
Drifters (3:27)
A Painter Passing Through (4:11)
Christian Island (1:59)
Rainy Day People (2:07)
Shadows (3:15)
Beautiful (3:02)
Carefree Highway (2:22)
Did She Mention My Name (1:37)
Ribbon of Darkness (1:41)
Sundown (3:43)

Disc Two

Sweet Guinevere (2:40)
The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald (6:50)
Never Too Close (3:04)
Don Quixote (4:15)
Minstrel of the Dawn (2:41)
I’d Rather Press On (3:32)
Let It Ride (4:12)
If You Could Read My Mind(3:59)
Restless (3:50)
Baby Step Back (3:44)
Early Morning Rain (4:11)
Waiting For You (3:33)

