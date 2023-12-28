Graham Nash Says Neil Young and Stephen Stills Collaborations Are Still Possible - Noise11.com

Graham Nash says that it is still possible that Neil Young and/or Stephen Stills will record together again.

The legendary Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young are became final when David Crosby passed away in January 2023. Crosby, Stills & Nash had not performed together since 3 December 2015. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young last performed together on 27 October, 2013.

Graham Nash says that it isn’t out of the question for him to still work with Stephen and/or Neil. “That would depend on the music,” Graham Nash tells Noise11.com. “Right now, all three of us know that without David it is never going to be the same and no matter what we did, people would always miss Crosby, of course. Like we all do. Who knows? It depends on the songs. If Neil comes up to me like he did way back when we did that album in Miami with the boys. He said “I’ve got two songs here and I’ve got three of Stephen’s. What do you think?” and he played me the songs and they were wonderful so we wanted to do it. My point is if either Neil or Stephen come up with songs that we want to do we will try and figure it out. That’s all we’ve ever done”.

David Crosby and Graham Nash recorded four studio albums together without Neil and Stephen. “Some of my most cherished musical moments are with David,” he says. “David and I had a blend. Also, not only did we have a musical blend but we also had a blend as friends. It was almost like Laurel and Hardy. We would joke about each other on stage and people loved the fatc that it was two kids having a great time together”.

Graham Nash will resume touring for 2024 in New Zealand on 1 March 2024 and then Australia on 7 March 2024 for David Roy Williams.

Graham Nash dates are:

Thursday March 7 Melbourne Palais Theatre

Wednesday March 13 Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Saturday March 16 Perth His Majesty’s Theatre

Tuesday March 19 Sydney Sydney Opera House

Wednesday March 20 Newcastle Civic Theatre

Saturday March 23 Wollongong Anita’s Theatre

Tuesday March 26 Brisbane QPAC Concert Hall

Wednesday March 27 Tweed Heads Twin Towns

www.davidroywilliams.com

