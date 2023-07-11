Graham Nash To Receive John Lennon Real Love Award - Noise11.com

Graham Nash has been set to receive the John Lennon Real Love Award in December.

Graham Nash will be feted with the award at Theatre Within’s 43rd annual John Lennon Tribute event on 2 December at Town Hall in New York.

“This is a very special award,” Nash said in a statement, reports Billboard. “I thank Yoko (Ono) and the Theatre Within for thinking of me. Over many years, I watched John and Yoko ‘fight the good fight’ for many whose voices were not being heard, a fight that Yoko continues to this day. I’m proud to be associated with the many fine artists who were previously honoured with the John Lennon Real Love Award.”

Previous recipients of the award include Natalie Merchant, Patti Smith, Ani DiFranco, Donovan, and Rosanne Cash.

Nash will also perform some of his favourite Lennon and Beatles songs at the event alongside Cash, Judy Collins, and Rita Coolidge.

The John Lennon Tribute event falls six days before the 43rd anniversary of Lennon’s murder. The Beatles member was killed on 8 December 1980 at the age of 40.

His widow Yoko Ono said in her statement, “With its joyful annual John Lennon Tribute and John Lennon Real Love Project, Theatre Within is furthering the vision that John and I shared for a better world.”

The Beatles released Real Love, which Lennon recorded in the late 1970s, as a single in 1996.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

