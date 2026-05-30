Great American State Fair Loses More Acts As Artist Withdrawals Continue - Noise11 Music News

Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Young MC, The Commodores and Morris Day And The Time have all withdrawn from the Great American State Fair, citing concerns over the event’s political associations.

by Paul Cashmere

The entertainment lineup for the upcoming Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C. has been thrown into turmoil after a growing list of artists publicly withdrew from the event less than two days after organisers announced the first wave of performers. Country star Martina McBride, Poison frontman Bret Michaels, rapper Young MC, funk legends The Commodores and Morris Day And The Time have all confirmed they will no longer participate in the National Mall celebration scheduled to begin on June 25 as part of America’s 250th anniversary commemorations.

The withdrawals have focused attention on Freedom 250, the organisation behind the event. Freedom 250 was established to support celebrations connected to the United States’ semiquincentennial and has been backed by allies of President Donald Trump. The organisation operates separately from America 250, the congressionally authorised commission established years earlier to coordinate official national anniversary activities.

The controversy matters because the Great American State Fair was promoted as a broad national celebration intended to bring together all states and territories through music, culture and historical exhibits. Instead, the event has become a flashpoint in the increasingly complex relationship between artists and politically connected public celebrations. Several performers have claimed they were not informed of the event’s political affiliations when agreeing to appear.

McBride was among the first artists to publicly explain her withdrawal. In a statement to fans, she said she had repeatedly sought assurances that the event was nonpartisan.

“I was presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading,” McBride said. “I asked lots of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states.”

Young MC voiced similar concerns, saying performers were not advised of political involvement associated with the event. He referenced media reports describing the celebration as Trump-backed and stated that he hoped to perform in Washington in the future at an event that was not politically charged.

Bret Michaels also withdrew after initially agreeing to participate. Michaels said the event had originally been described to his team as a patriotic celebration honouring veterans, military personnel, first responders, teachers and working Americans.

“Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of,” Michaels wrote. He also cited concerns about threats directed at himself, his family, fans and touring personnel.

The Commodores likewise sought to distance themselves from any political alignment.

“Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party,” the group said. “We support the betterment of all Americans.”

The withdrawals represent more than half of the artists originally announced for the event. The first lineup included McBride, Michaels, Young MC, The Commodores, Morris Day, Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida, C+C Music Factory and Milli Vanilli.

Questions have also emerged around some of the acts still associated with the event. A dispute has developed regarding the Milli Vanilli name. While surviving frontman Fab Morvan has indicated he intends to perform and is looking forward to singing the group’s songs live, musicians associated with The Real Milli Vanilli have publicly stated they are not involved and were not consulted regarding the appearance.

A separate controversy has surrounded C+C Music Factory. Freedom Williams posted a lengthy social media video defending his decision to appear at the event. However, co-founder Robert Clivillés subsequently stated that Williams’ participation should not be interpreted as representing C+C Music Factory as a whole, distancing the group from the performance.

Freedom 250 has rejected claims that the Great American State Fair is a partisan event. Spokeswoman Rachel Reisner said the fair is intended as “a celebration of all Americans” and described it as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” designed to bring people together on the National Mall. Reisner added that organisers respect the decisions of artists who choose not to participate and remain committed to honouring 250 years of American history, culture and freedom.

Despite the growing number of withdrawals, several performers remain on the bill, including Vanilla Ice and Flo Rida. Vanilla Ice has publicly expressed enthusiasm for the event and said he was honoured to take part in the anniversary celebrations.

With less than a month before the fair opens, organisers now face the challenge of rebuilding confidence in the entertainment lineup while addressing questions surrounding the event’s political identity. Whether additional performers will withdraw or new artists will be added remains unclear, but the controversy has already become one of the most talked-about aspects of the anniversary celebrations.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

Bluesky

Instagram

X (Twitter)