Green Day Perform First Song Off Next Album - Noise11.com

Green Day have performed a song called ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ from what Billie Joe Armstrong says is the first song off the next Green Day album.

Green Day performed the song during a secret show in Las Vegas last week and apart from Armstrong’s announcement at the show, there has been no official announcement about a new Green Day record.

The last Green Day album was ‘Father of All Motherfuckers’ in 2020.

Green Day setlist, Las Vegas, 19 October, 2023

Full performance of Dookie, 1994

Burnout

Having a Blast

Chump

Longview

Welcome to Paradise

Pulling Teeth

Basket Case

She

Sassafras Roots

When I Come Around

Coming Clean

Emenius Sleepus

In the End

F.O.D.

All By Myself

The American Dream Is Killing Me (unreleased)

Geek Stink Breath (from Insomniac, 1995)

One of My Lies (from Kerplunk, 1991)

Oh Love (from Uno, 2012)

Stuart and the Ave. (from Insomniac, 1995)

Disappearing Boy (from 39/Smooth, 1990)

Graffitia (from Father of All Motherfuckers, 2020)

Letterbomb (from American Idiot, 2004)

Last Night on Earth (from 21st Century Breakdown, 2009)

Father of All… (from Father of All Motherfuckers, 2020)

Nuclear Family (from Uno, 2012)

Warning (from Warning, 2000)

Revolution Radio (from Revolution Radio, 2016)

Homecoming (from American Idiot, 2004)

Green Day have also announced they will be touring in 2024 with Smashing Pumpkins. “Big announcement: We’re doing a big tour next year. It’s going to be Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas.

