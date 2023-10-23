 Green Day Perform First Song Off Next Album - Noise11.com
Green Day - image By Ros O'Gorman, noise11, photo

Green Day - image By Ros O'Gorman

Green Day Perform First Song Off Next Album

by Paul Cashmere on October 23, 2023

in News

Green Day have performed a song called ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ from what Billie Joe Armstrong says is the first song off the next Green Day album.

Green Day performed the song during a secret show in Las Vegas last week and apart from Armstrong’s announcement at the show, there has been no official announcement about a new Green Day record.

The last Green Day album was ‘Father of All Motherfuckers’ in 2020.

Green Day setlist, Las Vegas, 19 October, 2023

Full performance of Dookie, 1994
Burnout
Having a Blast
Chump
Longview
Welcome to Paradise
Pulling Teeth
Basket Case
She
Sassafras Roots
When I Come Around
Coming Clean
Emenius Sleepus
In the End
F.O.D.
All By Myself

The American Dream Is Killing Me (unreleased)
Geek Stink Breath (from Insomniac, 1995)
One of My Lies (from Kerplunk, 1991)
Oh Love (from Uno, 2012)
Stuart and the Ave. (from Insomniac, 1995)
Disappearing Boy (from 39/Smooth, 1990)
Graffitia (from Father of All Motherfuckers, 2020)
Letterbomb (from American Idiot, 2004)
Last Night on Earth (from 21st Century Breakdown, 2009)
Father of All… (from Father of All Motherfuckers, 2020)
Nuclear Family (from Uno, 2012)
Warning (from Warning, 2000)
Revolution Radio (from Revolution Radio, 2016)
Homecoming (from American Idiot, 2004)

Green Day have also announced they will be touring in 2024 with Smashing Pumpkins. “Big announcement: We’re doing a big tour next year. It’s going to be Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Fun Lovin Criminals
Fun Lovin’ Criminals To Play First Shows in Australia In 20 Years

Fun Lovin’ Criminals will tour Australia in February 2024, the first time they’ve toured Australia since 2004.

3 hours ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Adds More Definitely Maybe Shows

Liam Gallagher has added two extra dates to his 'Definitely Maybe' 30th anniversary tour due to phenomenal demand.

15 hours ago
Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Peter Garrett A New Song, New Album and a National Tour On The Way

Midnight Oil’s Peter Garrett has announced his second solo album ‘The True North’ will be released in March 2024. The titles track is out now and tour days are set for next year.

3 days ago
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Hoppus Reveals Chemo Damaged His Vocal Cords

Apple Music’s Zane Lowe joins blink-182 for an exclusive conversation about reuniting to release their highly anticipated new album ‘ONE MORE TIME…’ due out this Friday — the first album to feature the group’s classic lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker since 2011.

4 days ago
Ollie Olsen and Michael Hutchence
Michael Hutchence Pushbike Goes Up For Auction For Ollie Olsen Medical Treatment

The Raleigh bicycle, owned by Michael Hutchence, has been offered for sale by auction to raise funds for the medical expenses of Michael’s friend and Max Q collaborator Ollie Olsen.

4 days ago
Andy White
Andy White’s Spoken Word Track ‘Bass Priority’ Is The Yes For Moving Forward

When Andy White wrote ‘Bass Priority’ is was a song in support of the referendum. Now it’s a song about moving forward.

6 days ago
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet To Play Special Shows For ‘Started Out Drinking Beer’ Book Release

Dog Trumpet will perform at book launches for Stuart Lloyd’s new Mental As Anything book ‘Started Out Drinking Beer’.

6 days ago