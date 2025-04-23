Green Day To Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star - Noise11.com

Green Day is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Thursday 1 May at 11:30am, the veteran rock band will be celebrated by tennis legend Serena Williams and actor/producer Ryan Reynolds who will act as guest speakers, while radio and TV personality Matt Pinfield will emcee.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honoured to welcome Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement.

“Green Day’s music has not only inspired generations but also served as the soundtrack to our lives.”

The band’s star is located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, adjacent to Amoeba Music. The event will be streamed live at the Walk of Fame’s website. This will be the 2,810th star ceremony since the famed tourist attraction opened in 1960.

Green Day was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. They have won five Grammys, including the 2006 award for record of the year for Boulevard of Broken Dreams.

Formed in 1986 in California, Green Day has amassed 12 top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, including three that reached No. 1 – American Idiot in 2004, 21st Century Breakdown in 2009 and Revolution Radio in 2016. They have had two top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, Boulevard of Broken Dreams and Wake Me Up When September Ends.

