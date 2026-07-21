Groundwater Country Music Festival 2026 Announces Kasey Chambers, Kaylee Bell And The Wolfe Brothers - Noise11 Music News

Kasey Chambers, Kaylee Bell and The Wolfe Brothers will headline the 2026 Groundwater Country Music Festival as the free Gold Coast event returns to Broadbeach this October with a program spanning Australian country, Americana, bluegrass and folk.

by Paul Cashmere

Groundwater Country Music Festival has unveiled its artist lineup for 2026, with Australian country star Kasey Chambers leading a three day program that will take over Broadbeach on the Gold Coast from 16 to 18 October. The free festival, now entering its 13th year, will feature more than 30 acts across multiple stages, combining established Australian artists, international guests and emerging performers in one of the country’s largest free country music events.

The announcement confirms a broad mix of contemporary country, traditional country, Americana, folk and bluegrass artists, reflecting the continuing expansion of the country music audience in Australia. Alongside Chambers, New Zealand performer Kaylee Bell returns to the festival after recent international success, while Australian favourites including The Wolfe Brothers, Beccy Cole, James Blundell, Lane Pittman, Hayley Jensen and Tyla Rodrigues also feature on the bill.

Groundwater has become a significant fixture on Australia’s live music calendar since its launch in 2013, offering a free alternative to ticketed country music festivals. Staged throughout the Broadbeach precinct, the event combines outdoor stages, hospitality venues and public spaces, attracting both dedicated country music fans and holidaymakers visiting the Gold Coast.

Chambers will perform with her full band and said she intends to revisit songs from throughout her career alongside newer material.

“Always happy to be playing back at one of my favourite music festivals in Australia, Groundwater. I’ll be bringing my full band and playing a bunch of my old songs in my set as well as a few new ones and favourite covers. Looking forward to seeing that street fill up with all you music lovers,” Chambers said.

Bell also returns after establishing herself as one of Australasia’s most successful contemporary country artists. Following the international attention generated by her single Keith and stadium performances supporting Ed Sheeran on his Mathematics World Tour, Bell said she was looking forward to another appearance on the Gold Coast.

“So excited to be playing Groundwater again. Queensland is our favourite place to play, and we can’t wait to see all our Gold Coast fans again,” she said.

Among the international artists announced is Canadian singer-songwriter Ruth Moody, making her Groundwater debut. Moody is a two time JUNO Award winner and founding member of The Wailin’ Jennys. Fellow Canadian Josh Stumpf also joins the lineup, alongside American honky tonk performer Jake Penrod.

Several artists will make their first Groundwater appearances this year, including Kingswood, Austin Mackay, Dear Tommie and 2026 Toyota Star Maker winner Jarrad Wrigley. Henry Wagons, Pete Denahy & The Surreal McCoys, Midnight Chicken, Andrew Swift, Sweet Talk and Sterling Drake are also among the performers scheduled across the weekend.

Additional attractions include the Bluegrass Breakfast with Huxley & Friel, the Country Calling Showcase, beachside line dancing sessions led by Chris Watson, and DJ Colonel’s Country Music Cottage.

Festival Director Mark Duckworth said the 2026 program reflects the diversity now found within country music.

“We continue to be inspired by the rise of country music in Australia and to be able to present Groundwater Country Music Festival in such a uniquely Gold Coast setting is such a highlight,” Duckworth said.

“The lineup brings together everything from current pop country and Americana to bluegrass, folk and traditional honky tonk and even a little outlaw.”

The Queensland Government expects the festival to continue delivering a significant tourism boost for the region.

Queensland Minister for the Environment and Tourism Andrew Powell said the event is projected to generate more than 63,500 attendances while contributing close to $17 million to businesses throughout Broadbeach, the Gold Coast and wider Queensland.

“This is exactly the kind of event that drives jobs and backs local industry,” Powell said.

Gold Coast Acting Mayor Cr Mark Hammel said the festival has grown into one of Australia’s leading country music events since it was established more than a decade ago.

“Bringing country music to the beach was ambitious but it has paid big dividends and Groundwater is now one of Australia’s premier country music festivals,” Hammel said.

Groundwater continues to distinguish itself from other major Australian country festivals through its free admission model, allowing audiences to move between outdoor stages, local venues and beachfront performances throughout the weekend. As interest in country music continues to expand across Australia, the Broadbeach festival has become an important showcase for established artists, international visitors and emerging local talent while providing a substantial economic benefit for the Gold Coast tourism sector.

Groundwater Country Music Festival

16 to 18 October 2026, Broadbeach, Gold Coast

Ticket Details

Free admission.

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