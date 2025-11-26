Guns N' Roses Set For Massive 2026 World Tour, New Music To Arrive Ahead Of Dates - Noise11.com

Guns N’ Roses will extend their ongoing resurgence with a major 2026 world tour, following an extensive 2025 schedule that returned the group to Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The new run will begin in Mexico in March, continue through Brazil with a full sweep of major cities, then move into Europe, before reaching stadiums and arenas across the United States and Canada. The tour will culminate in a significant homecoming at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, marking the band’s first performance at the historic venue in more than three decades.
The announcement adds momentum to a reunion era that began in 2016 and has since grown into one of the most commercially successful returning acts of the 21st century. The classic-era line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan continues to anchor the tour, supported by long-time collaborators who have sustained the band’s live power through multiple world treks.
North American fans can register for the artist presale, scheduled for Wednesday, 3 December at 10am local time. Registration closes on Monday, 1 December at 11.59pm ET, and access is tied directly to Ticketmaster accounts, removing the need for codes. Nightrain fan club members will receive the earliest access to tickets in all markets. Additional presales will take place through the week, with local details available via the band’s website.
North American shows will offer multiple VIP packages that include premium seating, access to a pre-show lounge, behind-the-scenes opportunities and exclusive tour merchandise. Package inclusions will vary by tier.
Guns N’ Roses will release two new tracks, Nothin’ and Atlas, via Geffen Records on Tuesday, 2 December. These will mark the first new songs since 2023’s The General and Perhaps. Both songs originate from the Chinese Democracy sessions, a prolific period that produced a considerable volume of unreleased material that has gradually surfaced through post-reunion singles.
Atlas is understood to be a reworked version of the long-circulating Atlas Shrugged demo, a track admired by fans for its melodic guitar lines and atmospheric vocal approach. Nothin’ has been mentioned publicly only once, when McKagan referenced the song during a Fender demonstration earlier in the year.
The two new tracks join Absurd, Hard Skool, Perhaps and The General as the band’s post-reunion material. Slash has acknowledged that extensive recordings exist, although the group has not confirmed plans for a full-length album.
The tour announcement follows the recent release of the deluxe Live Era ’87-’93 boxset, a limited pressing that features remastered audio and updated artwork. The collection documents the band’s rise from Los Angeles clubs to global stadiums, a progression that reshaped hard rock in the early 1990s with Appetite For Destruction and the Use Your Illusion albums.
Guns N’ Roses’ ability to mix early favourites with deeper catalogue material remains a central attraction, and the addition of new songs has become a hallmark of their modern setlists.
Full 2026 Tour Dates
March 28 – Monterrey, Mexico – Tecate Pa’l Norte*
April 1 – Porto Alegre, Brazil – Estádio Beira Rio
April 4 – São Paulo, Brazil – Monsters Of Rock*
April 7 – São José do Rio Preto, Brazil – Alberto Bertelli Lucatto
April 10 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Engenhao
April 12 – Vitoria, Brazil – Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade
April 15 – Salvador, Brazil – Arena Fonte Nova
April 18 – Fortaleza, Brazil – Arena Castelão
April 21 – Sao Luiz, Brazil – Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”
April 25 – Belém do Para, Brazil – Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”
May 5 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Hollywood
May 7 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville*
June 4 – Gliwice, Poland – PreZero Arena Gliwice
June 6 – Gliwice, Poland – PreZero Arena Gliwice
June 10 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
June 12 – Donington, UK – Download*
June 18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
June 20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
June 23 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
June 25 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
June 28 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome
July 1 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
July 3 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
July 23 – Raleigh, NC – Cater-Finley Stadium
July 26 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 29 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
August 1 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
August 5 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
August 8 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
August 12 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
August 16 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
August 19 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater
August 22 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
August 26 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
August 29 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
September 2 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
September 5 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube
Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky
Facebook – Comment on the news of the day