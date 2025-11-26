Guns N' Roses Set For Massive 2026 World Tour, New Music To Arrive Ahead Of Dates - Noise11.com

Alan Niven, the former manager who guided Guns N' Roses through the most explosive years of their career, has filed a lawsuit in the United States seeking to unblock the release of his memoir Sound N' Fury: Rock N' Roll Stories. The action was filed on 3 November 2025 in the District Court of Arizona, with Niven requesting a jury trial and a declaration that a 1991 confidentiality agreement cannot be used to stop his book.

