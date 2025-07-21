Phil Rudd of AC/DC To Perform with Full Metal Orchestra in Auckland This Weekend - Noise11.com

Former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd will be back on the drumkit this Saturday night in Auckland, New Zealand for the Full Metal Orchestra show.

Shihad’s Jon Toogood posted a video from rehearsal with Phil of drums with Jon singing AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’, an AC/DC song Phil did not play on.

Full Metal Orchestra features the Auckland Philharmonic (aka The Auckland Phil) conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams with Phil Rudd (AC/DC), Jon Toogood (Shihad), Jennie Skulander (Devilskin), EJ Barnes (daughter of Jimmy and Jane), Milan Borich (Pluto) and Wellington singer Seamus Johnson.

The show will cover the music of AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Tool. Motorhead, Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, Van Halen, Iron Maide, Led Zeppelin, Guns N’ Roses and System of a Down.

The show is this Saturday 26 July 2025 at Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand.

https://fullmetalorchestra.com/event/#lineup

